Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Missile Strike Hits City; Musk’s Starlink Decision

A devastating missile strike struck the city of Kryvyi Rih in Ukraine, resulting in one death and 60 injuries, according to emergency officials. The attack targeted a police administration building, causing extensive damage to nearby residential buildings as well. Rescue teams are working diligently to rescue survivors and put out fires in the affected area.

In a surprising turn of events, SpaceX owner Elon Musk faced criticism from a top Ukrainian official after it was revealed in a new biography that Starlink satellite internet services were deliberately cut off to Ukrainian submarine drones during an attack on a Russian fleet. Musk defended his decision, stating that he did not want SpaceX to be involved in an act of war and conflict escalation.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and its global impact:

FAQs:

Q: What was the aim of the missile strike in Kryvyi Rih?

A: The missile strike targeted a police administration building in Kryvyi Rih, with the intention to cause significant damage and casualties.

Q: Why did Elon Musk cut off Starlink coverage to Ukrainian submarine drones?

A: Musk decided to cut off Starlink coverage to avoid being involved in a major act of war and conflict escalation.

Q: How did the missile strike impact the city of Kryvyi Rih?

A: The missile strike resulted in one death, 60 injuries, and significant damage to a police administration building and nearby residential buildings.

Q: Is Russia’s occupation of Crimea legal?

A: No, Russia’s occupation of Crimea since 2014 is considered illegal.

Q: What is the stance of other world leaders on the Ukraine war?

A: The war in Ukraine is among the key issues being discussed at the Group of 20 economic summit, with leaders expressing concern and urging a resolution.

Q: Are depleted uranium munitions causing cancer?

A: According to the Pentagon, there is no proven link between D.U. exposure and increases in cancers or significant health or environmental impacts.

Q: How are Ukrainian prisoners of war being treated by Russia?

A: Accusations suggest that as many as 90 percent of Ukrainian prisoners of war held by Russia have faced torture, rape, threats of sexual violence, or other forms of ill treatment.

Q: Who is Rustem Umerov and what is his role in Ukraine’s defense?

A: Rustem Umerov is the newly appointed defense minister of Ukraine. He is described as a strong person who aims to improve the functioning of the Ministry of Defense.

Q: How is Ukraine progressing in its counteroffensive against Russian forces?

A: While Russian forces have been holding their positions, Ukraine is gradually making progress in the counteroffensive, according to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Q: What impact does the conflict have on the global stage?

A: The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has global implications and is a significant topic of discussion among world leaders, affecting issues such as international relations and the upcoming Paris Olympics.

