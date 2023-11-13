Russian-Ukrainian Conflict: Investigation Continues as Black Box Recovered from Crashed Jet

Aviation experts have indicated that the evidence available regarding the crashed Embraer jet suggests that it was not a result of a simple mechanical problem or human error. The plane tragically crashed in Russia, resulting in the loss of all 10 individuals on board. Among the passengers was Yevgeniy Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner mercenary group, who is presumed dead. On Friday, the Russian Investigative Committee managed to recover the black box from the wreckage, as the investigation into the crash progresses.

FAQ:

Q: What do the aviation experts say about the plane crash?

A: The experts interviewed by The Washington Post believe that the crash was not caused by a mechanical issue or human error.

Q: Who was on the crashed plane?

A: Yevgeniy Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner mercenary group, was among the passengers and is presumed dead.

Q: Has the black box been recovered?

A: Yes, the Russian Investigative Committee was able to retrieve the black box from the wreckage.

It is important to note that it is still too early to determine the exact cause of the plane crash, and experts caution that evidence remains limited. However, preliminary assessments from U.S. officials suggest the possibility of an onboard explosion. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko revealed that he had warned Prigozhin about a threat to his life if he continued his journey to Moscow during a short-lived mutiny in June. Lukashenko ultimately brokered a deal that ended the rebellion.

The Kremlin has dismissed speculation from Western analysts and officials, denying any involvement of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Prigozhin’s presumed assassination. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the allegations were baseless. President Biden declined to comment on the specifics of the plane crash but mentioned that he was not surprised by Prigozhin’s presumed death.

In the midst of these developments, Ukraine claimed to have struck a brigade in Russia-occupied Crimea, but these claims could not be independently verified by The Washington Post. The attack was reportedly a joint operation conducted by the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the Security Service of Ukraine.

Global Impact:

A recent incident in Syria involved a pair of U.S.-led coalition’s F-35 fighter jets allegedly approaching a Russian Su-35 plane in a “dangerous” manner. Russian Defense Ministry official Vadim Kulit reported the incident, which occurred in the southern border of Syria in the al-Tanf area.

Netherlands Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren stated in an interview that it could take approximately six to eight months for F-16 advanced fighter jets to be delivered to Ukraine. Several conditions, including pilot training and spare part supplies, need to be fulfilled before the transfer can take place.

During a visit to Kyiv, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasized that there is no alternative to the Black Sea Grain initiative. Although alternative options are being explored, Fidan stated that they come with risks and cannot fully replace the original plan.

Amid rising tensions between Russia and Moldova, Russia warned Moldova against its ongoing support of Ukraine. The Russian Foreign Ministry highlighted that such support could destabilize the region.

From our correspondents:

In Ukraine, the popular cocktail Aperol Spritz has become intertwined with the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Many bars that once served the drink have now decided to boycott it due to the decision of the brand’s owner, Campari Group, to continue operations in Russia. Bartender Pavlo Lavrykhin shared that they had disposed of glasses with the Aperol name and expressed their solidarity with Ukraine in this manner.