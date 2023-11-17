The Mysterious Plane Crash: What Really Happened to Yevgeny V. Prigozhin?

In a shocking turn of events, a private plane crashed near Moscow, claiming the lives of all 10 people on board, including Yevgeny V. Prigozhin, the infamous leader of the Russian mercenary group known as Wagner. While the Russian authorities have not officially confirmed his death, speculations from various sources suggest that Prigozhin may have perished in the tragic accident.

The ill-fated flight took off from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport, en route to St. Petersburg. However, it crashed in a wooded area near the village of Kuzhenkino in the Tver region, just northwest of Moscow. The Russian state media agency, RIA Novosti, released an unconfirmed video showing the plane spiraling out of control before falling from the sky in a haze of smoke. Another footage on the Telegram messaging app depicted the aircraft, an Embraer Legacy 600 business jet, engulfed in flames upon impact.

Investigations are still ongoing to determine the cause of the crash. Russia’s aviation authority has established a special commission to uncover the circumstances and underlying reasons behind this tragic incident. The crash site has been examined by emergency workers, and fragments of the plane, such as a blue wing or tail fin, have been recovered.

The passenger manifest revealed that Prigozhin and Dmitri Utkin, Wagner’s top commander, were among the seven passengers on board. The remaining three were crew members. Sadly, Russian aviation authorities have verified that there were no survivors.

While the Wagner-associated Telegram account Grey Zone announced Prigozhin’s death, there has been no official confirmation from the Russian authorities or the Wagner group itself. However, a senior Western intelligence official, speaking anonymously, claimed that there were multiple indicators suggesting Prigozhin’s presence on the plane. Yet, American officials cannot corroborate this information or provide any insights into the crash.

Surprisingly, there has been no comment on the incident or Prigozhin’s fate from the Kremlin. President Vladimir V. Putin only briefly addressed a summit in South Africa and did not make any references to the plane crash or recent events in Russia and Ukraine.

Yevgeny V. Prigozhin’s life has been shrouded in controversy. From his humble beginnings of selling hot dogs in St. Petersburg, he built a catering empire through his connections with Putin, earning the nickname “Putin’s chef.” However, his influence extended beyond the food industry. As the founder of the private military company Wagner, Prigozhin orchestrated their involvement in conflicts around the world, including Ukraine, Syria, and Libya. The group gained notoriety for its ruthless tactics and involvement in African countries, such as Mali and the Central African Republic.

In June, Prigozhin led a short-lived revolt against the Russian military leadership’s campaign in Ukraine, marking a rare public challenge to Putin’s rule. The mutiny was ultimately diffused, and a deal was struck to end hostilities. Wagner fighters were given the option to join the Russian military or relocate to Belarus.

Since then, Prigozhin had maintained a low profile until a recruitment video emerged just days before the plane crash, rekindling interest in his activities and intentions.

As investigations continue, the full truth behind the plane crash and Yevgeny V. Prigozhin’s fate remains a mystery. Until official statements are released, the world will eagerly await answers to the questions left in the wake of this tragic event.

