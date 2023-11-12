Ukraine’s Offensive in Russia-Ukraine War Hindered by Delayed Western Support

Ukraine’s counteroffensive in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has faced challenges due to delayed support from Western leaders, according to a recent analysis by the Royal United Services Institute for Defense and Security Studies. The analysis highlights that Western officials hesitated too long in making decisions regarding the provision of essential weapons and equipment to Ukraine.

The report emphasizes that there was a widespread understanding over a year ago of the resources Ukraine would require to push back Russian forces and reclaim territory in the east and south. However, the decisions to fulfill these requirements were delayed, resulting in Ukraine’s offensive being more difficult and costly than necessary.

Senior expert on land warfare, Jack Watling, who authored the analysis, points out that the war in Ukraine has exposed significant deficiencies in how Western governments respond to rising threats. He highlights the lack of appreciation for the lead times between decisions and their desired effects as the most significant deficiency. This has been demonstrated at great cost during Ukraine’s current offensive.

Watling further mentions that despite being made aware of the necessary requirements for an offensive in July 2022, it was not until mid-January that Western capitals agreed to send tanks and armored fighting vehicles to Ukraine. The delay in equipping and training Ukrainian forces has hindered their task of reclaiming territory.

In addition to delayed support, the report also highlights the massive consumption of ammunition by Ukraine, which significantly drained the stockpiles of NATO members. This raised concerns about military readiness, prompting the need to boost ammunition production. However, increasing production capacity takes time, as domestic weapons industries struggle to meet Cold War-level demands.

Although Western governments have provided substantial military assistance to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion in February 2022, the report underscores the importance of maintaining the aid in the face of upcoming presidential elections that could determine its continuation. Particularly, Western leaders have urged Ukraine to push aggressively and achieve decisive gains to bring Russia to the negotiation table.

However, Ukraine’s offensive has been impeded by challenges such as minefields and the superior firepower of Russian forces. The delayed Western efforts to prepare Ukraine for the fight indicate an atrophied institutional memory of how to cohere the operational level of war.

The report concludes that acknowledging and addressing the existing deficiencies is crucial to rectify the situation and ensure more effective support to Ukraine in its ongoing war efforts.

