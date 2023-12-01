Russian Strikes Cause Destruction and Loss of Life in Eastern Ukraine

Russian missile attacks have left a trail of destruction and devastation in several cities in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region. As a result of these strikes, at least two people have been killed, a baby has been injured, and families have been trapped under the rubble of their homes.

The cities of Pokrovsk, Novohrodivka, and Myrnohrad were targeted by the Russian missiles, according to Ukrainian internal affairs minister Ihor Klymenko. Emergency crews in Pokrovsk managed to rescue a man who was found clinging to a six-month-old baby covered in blood. The strikes caused extensive damage, including the destruction of a multi-storey building, nine houses, a police office, and cars.

Tragically, the body of a 62-year-old man was recovered from the wreckage of a destroyed multi-storey building in Novohrodivka. Authorities believe that four more people, including a child, could be trapped under the rubble.

This recent escalation of violence comes as data from a military data researcher indicates that Russian forces have suffered significant losses during the month of November. According to Ragnar Gudmundsson, over 25,000 Russian service personnel have either died or been severely wounded in combat in Ukraine. Disturbingly, the data also reveals that an average of 994 men were killed per day during the previous week.

While the Kremlin admits to unexpected heavy losses, they accuse Kyiv of exaggerating the scale of casualties. The situation remains tense as Vladimir Putin signs Russia’s largest national budget, which includes increased military spending. Meanwhile, Ukraine retaliates with a major drone assault targeting Moscow, and explosions are heard overnight in Kyiv as Putin launches the largest drone attack yet.

FAQs

What cities were targeted by Russian missiles in eastern Ukraine?

Russian missiles struck the cities of Pokrovsk, Novohrodivka, and Myrnohrad in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine.

How many casualties have been reported so far?

At least two people have been killed, a baby has been injured, and several people are believed to be trapped under the rubble.

How many Russian service personnel have been affected by the war in Ukraine?

According to data from military researcher Ragnar Gudmundsson, over 25,000 Russian service personnel have died or been severely wounded in combat in Ukraine during the month of November.

What is the current situation in Ukraine?

The situation in Ukraine remains tense, with escalating violence and retaliatory attacks. Both Russia and Ukraine are experiencing losses, and the conflict shows no signs of immediate resolution.