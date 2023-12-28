Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Examining the Latest Developments

In the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, numerous key events have unfolded as the war enters its 673rd day. Here’s an overview of the situation on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

Fighting:

During a nighttime air raid, Russian forces employed numerous attack drones over Ukraine, resulting in two fatalities and four injuries in the southern Odesa region. The Ukrainian air force successfully intercepted 32 out of the 46 Iranian-made drones launched by Russia. However, the remaining drones caused substantial damage in the southern Kherson region, primarily near the front line. The attack targeted residential areas, a mall, and the power grid, resulting in approximately 70 percent of households in Kherson city being left without electricity.

The Institute for the Study of War has stated that Russia’s claimed capture of Maryinka in eastern Ukraine would not provide them with significant battlefield advantages. Nevertheless, localized Russian offensive operations continue to exert pressure on Ukrainian forces in several locations along the eastern front.

Additionally, Ukraine has initiated a war crimes investigation into the alleged execution of three Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian forces near the village of Robotyne in the southeastern Zaporizhia region earlier this month.

Politics and Diplomacy:

During a five-day visit to Moscow, India’s Foreign Minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Both leaders acknowledged that despite turbulent times, relations between their countries were progressing positively. Jaishankar also held discussions with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, wherein the prospects for military-technical cooperation, including joint production of modern weapons, were explored.

In response to United States’ sanctions imposed on the Arctic LNG 2 project, Russia criticized the move as “unacceptable” and warned that it would undermine global energy security.

The Russian embassy in Denmark released a statement announcing the charging of six Danes for joining the Russia-Ukraine war as “foreign mercenaries” on Ukraine’s side. If found guilty, the accused individuals could face up to 15 years in prison. The embassy also revealed that 20 Danes had been identified as mercenaries, with some having lost their lives in the conflict.

Weapons:

The United States has unveiled a $250 million military aid package for Ukraine. However, U.S. officials emphasize that this could be the last package unless a $61 billion funding bill, currently facing delays in Congress due to Republican opposition, is passed. The aid includes air defense munitions, additional ammunition for high-mobility artillery rocket systems, artillery ammunition, anti-armor munitions, and over 15 million rounds of ammunition.

Ukraine’s Minister of Strategic Industries, Oleksandr Kamyshin, announced that the defense sector would significantly increase the production of weapons and military equipment in the coming year. Notably, Kamyshin stated that output in 2023 was three times higher than the previous year, with Ukraine now producing six Bohdana self-propelled artillery units per month. These units are unique as they utilize NATO-standard 155mm rounds, deviating from the 152mm rounds used in Soviet technology-based artillery.

Russia has issued a warning to Japan regarding its plan to provide Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine. The Russian government asserts that this action would have “grave consequences” for Russia-Japan relations.

Sergei Chemezov, the head of the Rostec state defense company, confirmed that Russia would soon deploy its newest self-propelled artillery units, named Coalition-SV, against Ukrainian forces. Testing of these units has been successfully completed, and mass production is underway.

