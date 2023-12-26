Russia-Ukraine Conflict: A Never-Ending Struggle

As tensions continue to escalate, the Russia-Ukraine conflict has reached its 671st day with no signs of abating. Here are the latest developments as of December 26, 2023.

Fighting:

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu announced that Russian troops had gained full control of Marinka, a town in eastern Ukraine. This marks a significant breakthrough for Russia since their capture of Bakhmut back in May. However, Ukrainian military spokesperson Oleksandr Shtupun denied these claims, asserting that their forces were still present within the city.

Tragically, five people lost their lives after Russian shelling of Kherson, a southern Ukrainian city, and residential areas in the region. Furthermore, nine individuals, including a 15-year-old, were wounded in the attacks. The shelling also resulted in partial disruptions to gas and water supplies.

In a retaliatory strike, Ukrainian shelling of the Russian-occupied town of Horlivka resulted in one fatality and six injuries. The violence continues to escalate on both sides of the conflict.

Ukraine reported successfully shooting down 28 out of 31 drones launched by Russia overnight, along with two missiles aimed primarily at the south of the country. Additionally, both Russian and Ukrainian military officials reported downing enemy aircraft in various areas along the 1,000km-long front line. These clashes emphasize the intensity of the battles unfolding in the region.

Politics and Diplomacy:

Ukraine marked a significant shift in its effort to distance itself from Russian influence by celebrating Christmas on December 25. This departure from the traditional Russian celebration in January symbolizes Ukraine’s determination to forge its own path.

To support non-security related financial and economic stability, Ukraine received $1.34bn in funds from the World Bank. This financial injection aims to bolster the country’s economy amidst the ongoing conflict.

In an unexpected turn of events, hundreds of supporters rallied in Moscow to voice their backing for Igor Girkin, also known as Igor Strelkov. Girkin, a former commander of Russian-backed fighters in Ukraine, is currently imprisoned. His supporters support his bid to run for president, making an unprecedented statement against Russian military strategy in Ukraine.

Weapons:

Denis Manturov, the Russian deputy prime minister responsible for arms production, claims that Russia holds the upper hand in weapons production compared to Western countries. Manturov announced Russia’s intention to further expand its arms industry, stating that state defence orders in 2023 doubled compared to the previous year. The production of certain weapons has even increased ten-fold.

FAQ

Q: Has there been any progress towards resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict?

A: Unfortunately, the conflict shows no signs of resolution, with both sides continuing to escalate violence and engage in military confrontations.

Q: How has Ukraine celebrated Christmas differently from previous years?

A: This year, Ukraine celebrated Christmas on December 25, distancing itself from Russian influence and embracing its own traditions.

Q: Are there any international efforts to support Ukraine financially?

A: Yes, Ukraine recently received $1.34bn in funds from the World Bank to support its non-security related financial and economic stability.

Q: Who is Igor Girkin and why are his supporters rallying in Moscow?

A: Igor Girkin, also known as Igor Strelkov, is a former commander of Russian-backed fighters in Ukraine. His supporters are rallying in Moscow to show their support for his bid to run for the Ukrainian presidency, a surprising move against Russian military strategy.

Q: How is Russia’s arms industry faring in the midst of the conflict?

A: Russia’s arms industry is thriving, with the volume of state defence orders doubling in 2023 compared to the previous year. Certain weapons’ production has even increased ten-fold.

(Source: bbc.co.uk)