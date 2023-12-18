A Fresh Perspective on the Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Key Updates on Day 663

As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues into its 663rd day, significant developments have unfolded. Here’s an overview of the current situation as of Monday, December 18, 2023.

Fighting Update

– Ukraine’s Air Force stated that it successfully destroyed 20 Russian drones and a missile in the southern Odesa region. Tragically, one person lost their life as a result of the falling debris, which also led to a residential home catching fire. The air force also confirmed that one missile did not reach its intended target. Previously, on Saturday, Ukraine reported the downing of 30 Russia-launched drones across 11 regions of the country using its air defense systems.

– Russia’s Defense Ministry countered the claim, stating that its air defense systems intercepted or destroyed a total of 35 Ukrainian-launched drones over the Lipetsk, Volgograd, and Rostov regions. The target and the extent of the damage caused were not specified. However, later reports revealed that the joint operation by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and Ukraine’s Armed Forces targeted the Morozovsk airfield in the Rostov region. Minor damage was reported to have been inflicted on one bomber stationed at the base, according to Russian military bloggers.

– The Freedom of Russia Legion, a paramilitary group comprised of Russians based in Ukraine who oppose President Vladimir Putin, claimed responsibility for a cross-border attack in Russia’s Belgorod region. They reported the destruction of a platoon stronghold of Russian troops near Trebreno village and the planting of mines. The Belgorod regional governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, confirmed that the village was under fire from Ukraine’s Armed Forces and stated that a “shooting battle” was ongoing at the village’s edge. Three houses and a power line were damaged as a result.

Insights Into Casualties and Prisoners

Accurate reports are emerging concerning casualties and prisoners, providing a deeper understanding of the human impact of the conflict.

– The Associated Press released drone footage displaying the extent of Russian casualties in the fierce battles for control over the eastern Ukrainian city of Avdiivka. The video revealed approximately 150 soldiers, mostly in Russian uniforms, lying lifeless on the ground outside Stepove, a village north of Avdiivka that has been reduced to rubble. It is uncertain whether some of the dead soldiers were Ukrainians.

– Family and friends of Ukrainian soldiers belonging to the Azov battalion, who have been held captive by Russia since the fall of Mariupol, organized a rally in Kyiv, urgently calling for their exchange with Russian prisoners of war.

Political and Diplomatic Developments

The political and diplomatic landscape surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict has been both dynamic and charged:

– Ukraine’s security service has launched a criminal investigation after discovering a “technical device” in an office that may have been intended for Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhnyi. Although initially categorized as a bug by local media, preliminary information suggests that the device was found non-operational. No evidence of audio storage or remote transmission capabilities was found.

– Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine, in collaboration with the European Commission, will soon evaluate Kyiv’s progress in aligning legislation with that of the European Union. Additionally, negotiations regarding Ukraine’s potential accession to the EU are expected to commence in the coming months.

– Russian President Vladimir Putin categorically dismissed the comments made by United States President Joe Biden, deeming them “complete nonsense.” Putin emphasized that Russia has no interest in engaging with the NATO military alliance. However, President Biden, in an effort to garner support from resistant Republican lawmakers, highlighted the threat posed by Moscow.

– A senior US congressional negotiator expressed optimism about a potential solution over the weekend. Efforts are underway to reach a deal that would satisfy critics, with Republicans demanding that aid to Ukraine and Israel be linked to additional measures at the US’s southern border.

– In Finland, local authorities are seeking an order to detain a Russian man accused of committing war crimes against wounded or surrendered soldiers during the 2014-2015 period in eastern Ukraine. The accused, Yan Petrovsky, who went by the name Voislav Torden while residing in Finland, is currently in custody. Finnish authorities are initiating a formal investigation while requesting his imprisonment.

FAQ:

Isn’t Ukraine also using drones in the conflict?

Yes, Ukraine has been deploying drones in the conflict, both for surveillance and military purposes.

What are the objectives of Russia and Ukraine in this war?

The conflict arose from geopolitical tensions and disputes over territory and control. For Russia, its objectives include asserting influence in the region and protecting ethnic Russians living in Ukraine. Ukraine seeks to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Are casualties reported accurately by both sides?

In the fog of war, accurate reporting of casualties can be challenging. Both Russia and Ukraine have been accused of manipulating casualty figures and presenting selective narratives. Independent sources aim to provide an objective assessment of the situation.

Sources:

– Associated Press: drone footage of Avdiivka casualties – URL

– Ukrainska Pravda – URL

– Kyiv Post – URL

– BBC News – URL