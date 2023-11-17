New Developments in the Russia-Ukraine Conflict

As the Russia-Ukraine conflict rages on, new developments continue to shape the dynamics of the war. Here is an update on the situation as of November 15, 2023.

Fighting Intensifies

The recent days have witnessed an escalation of air bombardments and ground assaults around the devastated town of Avdiivka, located just 20km (12 miles) from the Russian-held city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine. Ukrainian military spokesman Oleksandr Shtupun revealed that Ukrainian forces successfully repelled eight attacks in the past 24 hours. The town of Avdiivka is particularly significant due to its vital coking plant.

Shtupun noted that there has been an increase in the use of guided bombs from Su-35 aircraft during the air strikes, indicating a higher level of sophistication on the part of the Russian forces. He also highlighted the growing presence of enemy infantry in the area.

Another front of assault attempts has been observed around the Ukrainian positions near Bakhmut and Kupyansk. General Oleksandr Syrskyi, the head of Ukraine’s ground forces, informed about the intensification of these attacks and the increased use of kamikaze drones by the Russian forces.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his nightly video address, acknowledged the losses inflicted on Russian forces near Avdiivka. He emphasized that the higher casualties suffered by the Russians would ultimately weaken Moscow’s overall position in the conflict. Additionally, Zelenskyy’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, confirmed that Ukrainian forces had made significant gains by gaining control over the east bank of the Dnipro River in southern Ukraine. This breakthrough in the Kherson region marks a significant advancement for Ukrainian forces.

Civilian Casualties Increase

The Landmine Monitor has reported a sharp increase in civilian casualties resulting from landmines and explosive remnants of war in Ukraine. In 2022 alone, 608 civilians were either wounded or killed, compared to just 58 the previous year. These devastating numbers highlight the dangerous and indiscriminate nature of the conflict.

Political and Diplomatic Movements

In an unexpected turn of events, former police officer Sergei Khadzhikurbanov was granted a pardon for his involvement in the 2006 killing of Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya. Khadzhikurbanov received this pardon after joining the Russian military in Ukraine. Politkovskaya, a prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin and an investigator of human rights abuses in Russia’s Chechen war, was assassinated in her Moscow apartment building’s elevator. In 2014, Khadzhikurbanov was found guilty of organizing the killing and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

In a separate incident, a man identified as a 46-year-old local resident of Tolyatti was sentenced to six years in jail for damaging posters depicting Russian soldiers decorated as “heroes” for their participation in the conflict in Ukraine. This act was considered as discrediting the Russian military. Human rights organization Memorial named the man as Alexei Arbuzenko, a teacher.

Furthermore, Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksandr Dubinsky confirmed that he had been detained for 60 days on charges of treason. Dubinsky is suspected of cooperating with Russia’s military intelligence. In 2021, he was added to the US sanctions list and expelled from Ukraine’s ruling party.

Weapon Supply Challenges

During a European Union defense ministers meeting, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius admitted that the bloc would not meet its target of supplying Ukraine with 1 million artillery shells and missiles by March 2024 due to production issues. However, under the first track of the scheme, which involved EU member states delivering from their own stockpiles, more than 300,000 artillery shells and missiles have already been provided to Ukraine.

FAQ:

1. What is the current status of the Russia-Ukraine conflict?

Answer: The conflict continues to escalate with intensified fighting and new developments shaping the dynamics of the war.

2. How has Avdiivka been affected?

Answer: Avdiivka has witnessed increased air bombardments and ground assaults, with Ukrainian forces successfully repelling several attacks.

3. What gains have Ukrainian forces made?

Answer: Ukrainian forces have gained control over the east bank of the Dnipro River in southern Ukraine, marking a significant breakthrough in the conflict.

4. What is the situation regarding civilian casualties?

Answer: The number of civilian casualties resulting from landmines and explosive remnants of war has drastically increased, highlighting the danger faced by non-combatants.

5. Are there any significant political developments?

Answer: A former police officer involved in the killing of journalist Anna Politkovskaya was granted a pardon, while a Ukrainian lawmaker faced detention on charges of treason.

6. What challenges does the EU face in supplying weapons to Ukraine?

Answer: The EU acknowledged production issues that will prevent them from meeting their target of supplying 1 million artillery shells and missiles by March 2024.

Sources:

– [Landmine Monitor (URL)](sourceurl)

– [Memorial (URL)](sourceurl)