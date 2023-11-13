The Ongoing Conflict: Russia-Ukraine War Enters Day 628

The long-standing conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate as it reaches its 628th day. Here are the latest key events as of Monday, November 13, 2023.

Fighting and Tensions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has issued a warning to the Ukrainian people, urging them to prepare for potential attacks by Russia on the country’s energy infrastructure. This caution comes as winter approaches, and Zelenskyy reminds citizens of last year’s relentless attacks on the power grid, which left many without heating or electricity during the coldest months. Zelenskyy emphasizes the need for preparedness, as the possibility of increased drone or missile strikes on infrastructure looms. He highlights that Ukraine’s air defense system is stronger than last year.

Although Kyiv had witnessed two months of relative calm, air attacks returned on Saturday, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko. While no significant damage or casualties were reported in the capital, some buildings in the region suffered damage.

Fighting in the eastern city of Bakhmut has intensified with reports from both Ukraine and Russia. Russia seized Bakhmut in May after intense battles, and Ukraine’s General Oleksandr Syrskyi confirmed that Russian forces are now more active in an attempt to regain lost positions. Russian sources claim to have successfully repelled five Ukrainian attacks near the war-torn city.

An explosion in the Russian-occupied southern town of Melitopol resulted in the deaths of at least three Russian servicemen. Ukrainian military intelligence characterizes this incident as an act of revenge by resistance groups.

In the Ryazan region southwest of Moscow, Russian law enforcement initiated a “terrorism” investigation after an improvised explosive device derailed a cargo train. The incident caused severe damage to 15 out of 19 carriages. Investigators suspect Ukraine’s involvement in the attack.

Russia has accused Ukraine of carrying out a series of attacks in Russia’s border regions of Bryansk and Belgorod. As a result, five railway carriages were damaged, and one person in the town of Valuyki, located approximately 30km from the border, was injured.

Compromised Gas Pipelines

According to a joint investigation by Der Spiegel and the Washington Post, a Ukrainian special forces commander played a significant role in the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in September of last year. Ukraine, however, denies any involvement in the attack.

Political and Diplomatic Efforts

Ukraine’s presidential aide, Andriy Yermak, has traveled to the United States along with a delegation led by Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. The visit aims to discuss bilateral cooperation and support. Yermak has scheduled meetings in the White House, Congress, various think tanks, and civil society organizations. Key topics under discussion include “the President’s formula for peace” and strengthening Ukraine’s defense.

Increasing Military Aid

The German government has tentatively agreed to double its military aid to Ukraine next year, potentially reaching 8 billion euros ($8.5 billion). This move sends a strong signal of solidarity to Ukraine, emphasizing that Germany will stand with them in these challenging times. The plan still requires parliamentary approval.

Source: [Reuters](https://www.reuters.com)