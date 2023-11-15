A Fresh Perspective on the Russia-Ukraine War: Key Events on Day 609

In the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the 609th day brings new developments that shed light on the situation. Here is an overview of what transpired on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.

Fighting

The conflict continues to ravage Avdiivka, a city in eastern Ukraine. However, due to heavy losses suffered, Ukrainian officials have shifted their strategy to air attacks. Russia executed approximately 40 guided aerial bomb drops over two nights, but ground assaults have decreased. The previous five days witnessed intense fighting in the Donetsk region, resulting in the deaths or injuries of around 2,400 Russian soldiers.

Russian shelling in front-line regions of Ukraine resulted in eight people being injured. Ukrainian Interior Minister Igor Klymenko reported that four individuals, including a 12-year-old, were wounded in Russian air strikes and artillery fire in the southern Kherson region. Another four people were hospitalized following an attack in the northeast region of Kharkiv.

Russia’s Ministry of Defence announced the destruction of three unmanned Ukrainian boats in the northern part of the Black Sea off Crimea. In 2014, Moscow annexed Crimea.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking at a security conference in Prague, emphasized that Kyiv would maintain military pressure on occupied Crimea. Zelenskyy claimed to have shattered the “illusion” of Russia’s dominance over Crimea and the Black Sea. According to him, the Russian fleet is now incapable of operating in the western part of the Black Sea and gradually retreating from Crimea. However, no evidence was provided to support this assertion.

Reuters reported that over half of the members in Ukraine’s newly-formed Siberian Battalion are Russian citizens. The battalion consists mainly of Indigenous people from Siberia who are determined to confront “Russian imperialism.” These Russian recruits are part of the International Legion within the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Politics and Diplomacy

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz assured that Berlin’s support to Ukraine would remain unaffected by its stance on the Israeli-Hamas conflict. During a German-Ukrainian business forum attended by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and joined virtually by President Zelenskyy, Scholz reiterated that Kyiv would receive assistance, ranging from the economy to weapons, for as long as it is necessary.

Shmyhal revealed that Ukraine is expecting an additional 1.4 billion euros from Germany to bolster its air defenses and help it endure another winter at war with Russia.

Moldova has chosen to block more than 20 Russian media websites, including RT and NTV, asserting that they have been involved in an information war against the country. Russia’s foreign ministry condemned the move as a “hostile step.”

As Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich’s birthday approaches, his elder sister called for his release and urged the United States to intensify its efforts to bring him home. Gershkovich has been detained in Russia since March on charges of spying, which he and the Journal have denied. He will turn 32 on Thursday.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia’s economy has effectively adjusted to the Western sanctions imposed due to the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. He added that the prospect of additional sanctions does not intimidate the country.

Weapons

Ukraine has announced a joint venture with German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall to service and repair Western weapons provided to Kyiv since Russia’s full-scale invasion. Prime Minister Shmyhal informed reporters in Berlin that the initial project would focus on repairing German equipment such as tanks, heavy armored vehicles, and Panzerhaubitzers. Additionally, the venture aims to support the local production of essential equipment manufactured by Rheinmetall.

