Russian-Ukrainian Conflict: A Never-Ending Saga Continues on Day 607

Directly addressing the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, this article sheds light on the latest key events as the war enters its 607th day. With a focus on the developments on Monday, October 23, 2023, here is an overview of the current situation.

Fighting and Military Operations

Russian forces persistently applied pressure on Avdiivka, a town in eastern Ukraine that has already suffered significant damage. Despite nearly 20 Russian attacks, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported that the Ukrainian troops successfully repelled the assaults. The neighboring villages also experienced Russian air attacks.

In his regular video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the situation in Avdiivka and the nearby town of Marinka as particularly difficult. He acknowledged the numerous Russian attacks but emphasized that Ukrainian positions remained intact.

On the Russian side, the defense ministry announced the prevention of several attempts by Ukrainian units to cross the Dnipro River in the southern Kherson region. The ministry claimed that Ukrainian “sabotage and reconnaissance” teams were halted in their tracks while trying to cross the river near the villages of Pridniprovske, Tiahynka, and Krynky.

Russian shelling also targeted several villages in Kherson, as reported by regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. The attacks did not spare transport and food factories in Kherson City, causing further devastation and disruption.

Highlighting a significant defensive victory, Ukraine’s Air Force confirmed that their air defense systems had successfully destroyed six attack drones launched by Russia, along with a cruise missile, during the previous night.

In a startling twist, Vladimir Saldo, the governor installed by Moscow in the occupied areas of Ukraine’s Kherson region, claimed that Russia had intercepted and brought down three Ukrainian missiles that were seemingly headed towards targets in Crimea. Crimea, previously part of Ukraine, was annexed by Russia in 2014.

Political and Diplomatic Maneuvering

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has embarked on a visit to the Iranian capital, Tehran, on Monday. The purpose of his visit is to hold discussions with regional foreign ministers, focusing on various issues including the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Ever since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the country has turned to Iran for military and economic support while grappling with a series of Western sanctions.

