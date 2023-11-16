War Updates: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Intensifies on Day 604

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine shows no signs of abating as both sides continue to engage in fierce fighting. Here are the latest updates from the war zone on Friday, October 20, 2023.

Fighting

Ukraine’s armed forces, led by General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, reported a renewed Russian offensive in the eastern city of Avdiivka. The enemy is relentless in their attempts to break through Ukrainian defenses and surround the city. Russian forces have been bringing in assault units, large amounts of armored equipment, aircraft, and artillery. Ukrainian military sources also stated that Russian forces destroyed a command point near Avdiivka and repelled multiple Ukrainian attacks near Kupiansk.

In a positive development for Ukraine, troops managed to advance 400 meters to the southwest of the village of Verbove in the southern Zaporizhia region. This progress brings them closer to their objective of reaching the Sea of Azov. Last month, Ukraine successfully recaptured the village of Robotyne, which is a few kilometers east of Verbove.

According to the Institute for the Study of War, Ukrainian forces have made significant advancements on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River in the southern Kherson region. Though there has been no official comment from Kyiv, this potential breakthrough could have important implications for the conflict.

The Ukrainian military has reported new air attacks by Russian forces in various parts of Ukraine. These attacks targeted industrial and civilian infrastructure, as well as military installations, using a range of weapons including ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as attack drones. Ukrainian forces successfully downed three drones and one cruise missile.

In a defensive move, Russia’s defense ministry scrambled two Su-27 fighter jets to intercept three United Kingdom military planes approaching Russian airspace over the Black Sea.

With recent damage to undersea infrastructure in the Baltic Sea, NATO has increased patrols in the region, deploying four mine-hunters.

In terms of national priorities, Ukraine’s parliament has given its initial approval for the 2024 budget, which includes increased funding for the military and national defense. The government aims to accumulate funds for defense and security while ensuring social payments for the population.

Politics and Diplomacy

United States President Joe Biden reaffirmed the strong bipartisan support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and democratic future during a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressed interest in building a forward-looking relationship with Russia during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Pyongyang. Lavrov proposed security talks with North Korea and China to address what he described as increasing US-led regional military threats.

Ukraine’s parliament has given initial approval to a bill that would ban the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which Kyiv accuses of collaborating with Moscow. The church denies these claims, and the bill will need to pass its second reading and secure presidential approval to become law.

Russian-American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva was arrested in Russia for failing to register as a “foreign agent” after she traveled to the country for a family emergency. The United States expressed concern over her detention.

Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized the International Olympic Committee, accusing it of politicizing the Games and displaying racism. This statement came after the committee banned the Russian Olympic Committee for recognizing Olympic sporting bodies in Ukrainian territories annexed by Russia.

Weapons

It is expected that President Biden will request $60 billion from Congress, with half of that amount going towards replacing and modernizing US weapon stocks for Ukraine. This move comes after Ukraine confirmed using US-supplied long-range ATACMS missiles for the first time.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba expressed confidence that they will continue to receive these weapons on a regular basis following an agreement between Presidents Zelenskyy and Biden during their meeting in Washington.

