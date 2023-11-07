US Vows to Maintain Support for Ukraine Amid Funding Concerns

In the midst of ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, US President Joe Biden has pledged to ensure that aid to Ukraine continues uninterrupted. This statement comes after Congress passed a temporary government funding measure that omitted assistance for Ukraine, sparking concerns about the future of US support for the country.

“We cannot under any circumstances allow American support for Ukraine to be interrupted,” Biden stated, emphasizing the urgency of the situation. While acknowledging the limited time available, Biden reassured allies that the US remains committed to supporting Kyiv in its fight against Russian aggression.

Ukraine’s Defence Minister, Rustem Umerov, received further assurance of continued military assistance in a phone call with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. Umerov took to social media to announce that Austin had guaranteed ongoing US support. He expressed confidence that Ukrainian soldiers would continue to have a strong backing on the battlefield.

Meanwhile, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell sought to rally support for Ukraine during his visit to Kyiv. In discussions with Umerov, Borrell urged US lawmakers to reconsider their decision to remove Ukraine funding. He emphasized the EU’s unwavering commitment to supporting Kyiv and stated that long-term security commitments for Ukraine were being prepared. Borrell expressed hope that member states would reach a decision on increasing aid before the end of the year.

However, the EU’s commitment to Ukraine may face challenges as the pro-Russia SMER-SSD party, led by former Prime Minister Robert Fico, emerged victorious in recent elections in Slovakia. Fico’s party is likely to join Hungary in opposing the EU’s military aid for Ukraine, potentially straining the bloc’s solidarity on the issue.

Amidst these diplomatic and political maneuvers, Russia paid tribute to Yevgeny Prigozhin, the deceased head of the Wagner mercenary group. Memorials were held throughout Russia, with Prigozhin being hailed as a patriotic hero who fearlessly stood up to power. Prigozhin tragically died in a plane crash in August after leading a short-lived mutiny within the Wagner group. According to Orthodox beliefs, the soul embarks on its final journey 40 days after death, either ascending to heaven or descending to hell.