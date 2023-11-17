Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What is the current state of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine?

A: The conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues, with both sides engaging in military actions and suffering casualties.

Q: What are the main events that have occurred recently?

A: Recently, Ukraine claimed to have killed the commander of Russia’s Black Sea fleet and dozens of officers in a missile attack on Moscow’s naval headquarters in Crimea. Meanwhile, Russia carried out missile and drone attacks on Ukraine, causing casualties and significant damage to infrastructure.

Q: Is there any progress in diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict?

A: Diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict are ongoing. The United Nations has reported widespread and systematic torture by Russian occupiers in Ukraine, and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has expressed his country’s support for ethnic Hungarians living in Ukraine.

Q: What is the current situation with weapons and military support?

A: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the arrival of United States-made Abrams tanks, which will reinforce Ukrainian brigades.

As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine enters its 580th day, the situation remains tense and volatile. Both sides are actively engaged in military actions, resulting in casualties and significant damage to infrastructure. Ukraine recently claimed to have killed the commander of Russia’s Black Sea fleet and dozens of officers in a missile attack on Moscow’s naval headquarters in Crimea. The attack, which targeted the region annexed by Russia in 2014, resulted in the deaths of 34 officers and injuries to 105 occupiers, according to Ukraine’s special forces.

On the other side, Russia has been carrying out missile and drone attacks, as well as shelling, on Ukraine. These attacks have resulted in the deaths of six people and caused severe damage to the Black Sea port of Odesa, including storage facilities with almost 1,000 tonnes of grain.

In addition to the military actions, diplomatic efforts are underway to address the conflict. A United Nations-mandated investigative body has reported widespread and systematic torture by Russian occupiers in Ukraine. The Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine revealed evidence suggesting that Russian soldiers have committed acts of torture, including rape and sexual violence against women, in the occupied parts of Kherson province.

Meanwhile, Hungary has taken a firm stance by stating that it will not support Ukraine on any international issue until the “former rights for ethnic Hungarians on its territory” are restored. The presence of approximately 150,000 ethnic Hungarians in Ukraine has fueled this position.

On a separate note, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed embarrassment and deemed it “clearly unacceptable” that a 98-year-old Ukrainian veteran, Yaroslav Hunka, who allegedly fought for the Nazis during World War II, was hailed as an independence hero during a visit by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This recognition and subsequent standing ovation in the Ukrainian parliament have sparked controversy.

As the conflict persists, Ukraine is receiving military support from the United States. President Zelenskyy announced the arrival of United States-made Abrams tanks, which will be deployed to reinforce Ukrainian brigades.

The situation between Russia and Ukraine remains a cause for concern, with both military and diplomatic developments playing a significant role in shaping the course of events. The international community continues to monitor the situation closely, hoping for a peaceful resolution to end the ongoing conflict.

