The Ongoing Conflict between Russia and Ukraine: Overview and Developments

In the continuing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, tensions have escalated with recent key events taking place on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

Fighting

Officials have reported that Ukraine launched another missile attack on Sevastopol, located in Russian-occupied Crimea. This follows an attack on the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, resulting in a missing serviceman and significant damage to the main building.

According to Ukrainian intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov, the attack on the Russian Black Sea Fleet resulted in the death of at least nine individuals and the injury of 16 others. Budanov also mentioned that Russian General Alexander Romanchuk, who commands forces along the southeastern front line, is in critical condition. However, the accuracy of Budanov’s claims has yet to be independently verified.

Additionally, Ukraine’s military reported that Russia launched 15 drones of Iranian make in the Zaporizhia region and Dnipropetrovsk province. However, Ukrainian forces claim to have destroyed 14 of these drones. Meanwhile, the governor of Zaporizhia, Yuri Malashko, stated that Russia carried out 86 raids on 27 settlements in the province, leading to the unfortunate death of an 82-year-old civilian due to artillery fire. In the neighboring Kherson region, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported one fatality and three injuries as a result of Russian shelling.

Military Aid

Ukrainian commanders on the front lines have highlighted the significant impact of heavy weapons supplied by Western countries. The Polish-made Krab gun and the United States-made M109 self-propelled howitzer have inflicted substantial damage on enemy lines. Ukrainian commanders have intercepted communications indicating that the Russians are wary of Ukraine’s advanced weaponry and are perplexed by the resilience of Ukrainian forces.

Diplomacy

While returning from his address to the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a stopover in Ireland, where he met with Sudan’s army chief and de facto ruler, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. They discussed the challenges posed by illegal armed groups funded by Russia. Zelenskyy also visited Poland to honor two Polish volunteers with state awards. However, due to strained relations over grain imports, he did not meet with any Polish officials.

Economy

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who also attended the UN General Assembly, dismissed the latest UN proposals to revive the Black Sea grain initiative as unrealistic. Lavrov emphasized that while Russia does not reject these proposals, they are simply not feasible and cannot be implemented.

