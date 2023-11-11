Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Major Developments on Day 557

Fierce battles continue to rage on in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, with both sides claiming victories and accusing each other of aggression. Here’s a summary of the key events that unfolded on Sunday, September 3, 2023.

Fighting:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy remained determined despite criticism from Western officials regarding the pace of Ukrainian troops’ advancement against Russian forces. Zelenskyy affirmed that Ukrainian forces were making progress and emphasized the importance of their continued movement.

The Russian defence ministry reported thwarting a potential terrorist attack by Ukrainian forces on the Crimean bridge. They claimed that a half-loaded unmanned boat, believed to be carrying explosives, was discovered and destroyed off the Black Sea coast. Additionally, two other attempted attacks on the bridge were said to have taken place, resulting in the destruction of a Ukrainian semi-submersible unmanned boat.

In response to the alleged Ukrainian aggression, the Russian ministry stated that they had successfully shot down two Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod region. Furthermore, the governor of the neighboring Kursk region reported that a woman had been injured due to Ukrainian shelling in her village.

The United Kingdom’s defence ministry provided an update on the war, stating that Russia runs the risk of dividing its forces in an attempt to prevent Ukrainian forces from making significant progress in Ukraine’s south. According to UK intelligence, Ukrainian units continued their offensive actions along the Orikhiv axis in southern Ukraine, managing to penetrate the first line of Russian main defense.

Politics:

An Ukrainian court ordered the detention of tycoon Ihor Kolomoisky for two months on charges of fraud and money laundering. This move is seen as part of Kyiv’s efforts to demonstrate progress in combating corruption during the wartime.

The Nobel Foundation faced controversy as it withdrew invitations to representatives from Russia, Belarus, and Iran to attend this year’s Nobel Prize awards ceremonies. The decision to invite them had sparked widespread criticism, leading to the ultimate rescinding of the invitations.

Black Sea Grain Transport:

Facing obstacles caused by Russia’s withdrawal from a United Nations-backed grain export deal in July, President Zelenskyy announced that two additional ships had successfully navigated through a temporary Black Sea shipping corridor. This corridor was established to facilitate grain transport in the region.

