Ukraine’s foreign ministry has strongly criticized the European Union’s potential extension of import restrictions on Ukrainian grain, denouncing it as “categorically unacceptable.” The current ban is set to expire on September 15, but opposition from countries including Poland, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Romania, and Hungary has raised concerns about Ukrainian grain undercutting local farmers.

Amid reports that the United States requested Iran to cease selling drones to Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov affirmed Moscow’s commitment to maintaining ties with Iran. Ryabkov emphasized that both countries are independent states and will not succumb to any dictates from the United States and its allies.

Finland has arrested an alleged member of a far-right military sub-unit associated with the Wagner mercenary force on charges of participating in a “terrorist group.” Upon a request from Ukraine, Finnish authorities detained the 36-year-old Russian national, Yan Petrovsky, and are preparing for his extradition.

German prosecutors have opened an investigation into the possibility of Russian journalist Elena Kostyuchenko being the victim of attempted murder. Kostyuchenko, who is currently in hiding, fell ill last October while residing abroad. She is one of three Russian independent journalists who seemingly experienced poisoning incidents during a similar period.

Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter, has appealed against a Russian court’s decision to extend his pre-trial detention for an additional three months. Gershkovich, a U.S. citizen arrested in March on espionage charges, has consistently denied the allegations against him.

In a humanitarian move, New Zealand’s Immigration Minister, Andrew Little, announced that the country would provide a new pathway to residency for individuals fleeing the conflict in Ukraine. Under this initiative, permanent residency will be available to those who travel to New Zealand on the temporary Special Ukraine Visa before March 15 of next year.