Diplomatic Efforts in Countering Russia’s Influence

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasized the importance of neutrality during this week’s BRICS summit, stating that the country will not align itself with any global powers. While the spotlight has been on South Africa’s relationship with the Kremlin, it has refrained from condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The BRICS alliance, consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, aims to promote cooperation among major developing countries.

In an effort to counter Russia’s influence on the African continent, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has been strengthening relationships with African nations. Recent discussions with his counterparts from Senegal and Guinea have focused on building alliances that can challenge Russia’s influence and support Ukraine’s stance in the ongoing conflict.

Hungary has entered into a deal with Serbia that could lead to an increase in Russian natural gas shipments through the Balkan country, contingent upon Ukraine terminating its gas transit agreement with Moscow. Hungary heavily relies on Russian gas, receiving approximately 80% of its supply from Russia. The country has vehemently opposed proposed sanctions by the European Union.

In a show of support, the Dutch and Danish governments have agreed to transfer an undisclosed number of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, pending certain conditions and preparations on Kyiv’s part. Discussions took place between Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, as well as Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen expressed hope that the first Danish F-16s could be delivered to Ukraine around the New Year, while details regarding the timing from Dutch Prime Minister Rutte are contingent upon Ukrainian readiness.

Additionally, Ukraine has initiated talks with Sweden regarding the possibility of acquiring Gripen jets in order to strengthen its air defenses. While this effort is still in the early stages, it signifies Ukraine’s pursuit of diverse and robust defense capabilities.