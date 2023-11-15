Russia-Ukraine Conflict Enters Day 538: Key Events and Developments

After over a year and a half of intense fighting, the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to escalate with new events and developments. Here is an overview of the current situation as of August 15, 2023:

Fighting Intensifies:

Ukraine reported fierce fighting along its entire front line and claimed “some success” in pushing back Russian troops in the southeast of the country. Ukrainian forces have pushed forward around the village of Staromaiorske and are pressing on two fronts in the south. Meanwhile, Russia accused Kyiv’s forces of attacking a monastery and a school in Ukraine’s Kherson region.

Missile Attacks and Drone Strikes:

Ukraine successfully downed three waves of Russian missiles and drones targeting the city of Odesa. The attack involved fifteen drones and eight Kalibr-type sea-based missiles. Unfortunately, falling debris from the destroyed weapons caused damage to a student dormitory and a supermarket in Odesa’s city centre, resulting in three workers wounded. On the other hand, Russia claimed to have shot down unmanned aerial vehicles over its Belgorod region, without any casualties or damage.

Russia’s New Nuclear Submarines:

Russia is equipping its new nuclear submarines, known as Yasen-class submarines or Project 885M, with hypersonic Zircon missiles. This move is part of Russia’s efforts to enhance its nuclear forces and modernize its fleet. The United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) CEO, Alexei Rakhmanov, confirmed the deployment of Zircon missiles on the submarines.

Economic Concerns:

The Russian rouble has slid past 100 against the dollar, reaching its lowest level since March 2022. This decline is attributed to the increase in imports and decrease in exports due to the ongoing conflict with Ukraine. The rouble’s value has dropped by approximately 30 percent against the dollar. Data from the Moscow Exchange shows the rouble trading at 101.01 to the dollar and falling to a near 17-month low of 110.73 against the euro.

International Support:

The United States has announced new military assistance worth $200 million for Ukraine, including air defense munitions, artillery rounds, anti-armour capabilities, and mine-clearing equipment. This aid package aims to bolster Ukraine’s defense capabilities in its conflict with Russia. Both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal expressed gratitude for the US support.

Diplomatic Engagements:

Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu will be visiting Russia and Belarus this week, attending the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security and fostering diplomatic ties. Meanwhile, Russian institutions in Moldova, including the embassy and trade mission, have been relocated to Moscow following Moldova’s request to reduce Russia’s presence in Chisinau due to alleged destabilization concerns.

Ongoing Trials and Espionage:

US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy met with jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who is detained in Russia on espionage charges. Russia’s opposition leader Alexey Navalny’s ally, Ksenia Fadeyeva, is currently on trial in Siberia for charges of creating an “extremist organization.”

Regional Tensions:

Ukraine condemned what it called “provocative” Russian actions after a Russian warship fired warning shots at a cargo vessel in the Black Sea. Additionally, the United Kingdom intercepted two Russian maritime patrol bomber aircraft in international airspace north of Scotland, reinforcing NATO’s commitment to safeguarding its skies.

Efforts to Secure Arms Deals:

India, the world’s largest weapons importer, will receive S-400 anti-aircraft systems from Russia within the agreed timeframe. Despite concerns about potential delays due to Russia’s conflict in Ukraine, both countries remain committed to delivering the weaponry.

