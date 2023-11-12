Russian-Ukrainian Conflict: Key Updates and Developments

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate with new developments and incidents occurring regularly. Here are the latest updates as of August 12, 2023.

Fighting and Airstrikes

The Ukrainian air force successfully intercepted one out of four hypersonic missiles launched by Russia at a military airfield in the western region of Ivano-Frankivsk. Unfortunately, during the attack, an eight-year-old boy lost his life when a Russian missile struck a house in the same area. Another missile was destroyed within the Kyiv region, and three more hit near the airfield.

Russian forces claimed to have targeted a location in Ukraine’s Zaporizhia region, where they believed “foreign mercenaries” were stationed. On the other hand, Ukraine reported the striking of a hotel in Zaporizhzhia city, resulting in one fatality and 16 injuries.

The Russian rocket attacks also affected the capital city of Kyiv, with rocket fragments hitting a children’s hospital. Fortunately, no injuries were reported from the incident.

Personnel Changes and Dismissals

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a significant decision to dismiss the heads of all regional military recruitment centers due to concerns about corruption. The implementation of this decision will be carried out by Ukraine’s Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief, Valery Zaluzhny.

Aerial Engagements

Russia reported the destruction of a Ukrainian drone on the outskirts of Moscow. The drone debris fell in an area that caused minimal damage and did not result in any casualties.

In a separate incident, Russian air defenses destroyed two Ukrainian drones near the city of Kursk, located southwest of Russia and near the Ukrainian border.

Russian Advances and Evacuations

According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Russian forces continue to advance and conduct offensive operations northeast of Kupiansk in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region. Ukrainian authorities responded by ordering the mandatory evacuation of nearly 12,000 civilians from 37 towns and villages near the front line.

Regional Security Concerns

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko expressed the need for dialogue with neighboring Poland amidst ongoing border tensions between the two countries. Lithuania has also increased security measures along its border with Belarus due to the presence of Russian mercenary fighters from the Wagner group.

Hacking and Spying Activities

Slovakian cybersecurity firm ESET discovered a long-term digital espionage campaign targeting embassy officials from four different countries with missions in Belarus. The campaign, which began in 2021, targeted diplomats’ devices and reportedly remains active.

Humanitarian Efforts and Deportations

As a gesture of solidarity, Ukraine has announced its intention to send humanitarian aid to Slovenia following devastating floods in the small Alpine nation. Additionally, an international charity based in Austria confirmed the return of at least 385 Ukrainian children who were deported to Russia since the invasion in February 2022.

Military Aid and Weapons Deals

The United States expressed its willingness to provide training to Ukrainian pilots for F-16 fighter jets if the capacity for such training is reached in Europe. Ukraine clarified that it does not intend to use cruise missiles requested from Germany and the US against targets within Russian territory.

The European Union has delivered a significant amount of artillery shells and missiles to aid Ukraine, with a total value of 1.1 billion euros ($1.2bn).

Political and Sanction-related Developments

Russia sentenced activist Alexander Bakhtin to six years in jail for publicly criticizing Moscow’s military intervention in Ukraine.

In response to Israel’s perceived unfriendly actions towards Ukraine and its pro-Russian stance on the international stage, Ukraine is reportedly considering canceling its visa-free program with Israel and requesting exclusion from the so-called Ramstein meetings.

The United States Department of the Treasury imposed new sanctions on four individuals connected to the Alfa Group financial conglomerate and a Russian business association.

