Fighting raged on in Ukraine as Russia launched a series of devastating air attacks, utilizing advanced weaponry including cruise and hypersonic missiles, as well as drones from Iran. These assaults, carried out in several waves, resulted in casualties among the civilian population and the destruction of residential buildings and other vital infrastructure.

The Ukrainian air force successfully intercepted and shot down a significant number of cruise missiles and Iranian-made drones, but the exact targets that were hit by the missiles that penetrated their air defenses were not disclosed. On the other hand, the Russian army claimed responsibility for attacks on Ukrainian armed forces airbases in the Khmelnytskyi and Rivne regions.

Tragically, a blood transfusion center in the city of Kupiansk in the eastern Kharkiv region fell victim to a Russian bomb attack, resulting in the loss of two lives and injuring four individuals. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces retaliated with a missile strike on two bridges in the Russian-occupied territory, causing damage to the Chonhar Bridge that links southern Ukraine to the annexed Crimean peninsula. A gas pipeline was also affected, and a civilian was wounded in the attack near Henichesk in the Kherson region. In addition, a university in the Russian-controlled Donetsk region was shelled, resulting in the loss of one civilian life.

In the face of these ongoing hostilities, Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, expressed gratitude to the West for their military support. He acknowledged that the air defense systems supplied by the United States and Germany, such as the Patriot and IRIS-T, have yielded significant results.

Diplomatic efforts to bring an end to the conflict continued with a two-day peace summit organized by Ukraine in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Unfortunately, the summit concluded without any concrete action or agreements, only a commitment to further consultations. Andriy Yermak, the chief of staff to President Zelenskyy, described the discussions as productive without providing specific details. Notably, Russia did not participate in the summit, with their deputy foreign minister, Sergei Ryabkov, dismissing it as futile attempts by the West to rally support behind Zelenskyy.

In a symbolic move, workers in Kyiv removed a Soviet hammer and sickle from a monumental statue and replaced it with Ukraine’s trident of arms. This operation, part of Ukraine’s ongoing efforts to remove reminders of Russian and Soviet influence, marked the transformation of the statue into a symbol of national pride. The statue itself is set to be renamed “Mother Ukraine,” further reflecting the country’s desire to assert its independence.

