In a latest development in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, Ukraine’s security service and navy conducted a sea drone attack on a Russian naval vessel at the port of Novorossiysk, according to a Ukrainian intelligence source. The attack resulted in severe damage to the Olenegorsky Gornyak, rendering it unable to carry out its combat missions. Russian warships managed to destroy the drones, but there was no damage to the port facilities. The incident further escalates the tensions between the two nations.

In response, Russian air defenses successfully downed 10 Ukrainian drones over the Crimean Peninsula and suppressed three more using electronic countermeasures. Fortunately, there were no casualties or damages reported in either attack. However, these events highlight the increasing use of drones as a weapon in modern warfare.

Accusations and suspicions continue to arise from both sides. Ukraine has accused Russia of planning a “false flag” attack at the Mozyr oil refinery in Belarus as a means to drag the neighboring country into the conflict. The Security Service of Ukraine based their allegations on information from various sources, including a captured Russian serviceman.

Meanwhile, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu visited a combat zone in Ukraine to inspect a command post and meet with senior military officers. This visit underscores Russia’s active involvement in the conflict despite international condemnation.

The British defence ministry also raised concerns over Russia’s recent attacks on Ukrainian grain ports, suggesting that it could be an attempt to disrupt international trade. The ministry’s intelligence update indicates a potential evolution in Russia’s risk appetite for conducting strikes near NATO territory.

The situation in Ukraine remains volatile, with no clear resolution in sight. The conflict continues to draw global attention, as leaders from various nations attempt to find diplomatic solutions. The coming days will reveal whether these efforts can bring about a lasting peace in the region or if the tensions will further escalate.