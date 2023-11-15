Breaking News: Release of Top Russian General Despite Involvement in Recent Mercenary Mutiny

In a surprising turn of events, a highly-ranked Russian general named Sergei Surovikin has been released following his involvement in a recent mutiny led by the notorious mercenary tycoon, Yevgeny V. Prigozhin. This information comes from two U.S. officials as well as a source close to the Russian Defense Ministry.

General Surovikin, who was once seen as an ally of Mr. Prigozhin and infamous for his brutal tactics in Syria, mysteriously disappeared from public view in June after Mr. Prigozhin and his Wagner outfit made moves against the Russian military leadership. It is revealed that the general had prior knowledge of the uprising, and shortly after its commencement, the Russian authorities released a video in which a visibly uncomfortable General Surovikin urged the Wagner fighters to cease their actions.

Reports from U.S. officials currently indicate that General Surovikin has been released from formal detention, but it remains uncertain whether any restrictions on his movements or other limitations have been imposed by the Russian authorities.

The general’s release reportedly occurred in the aftermath of Mr. Prigozhin’s death in a plane crash late last month. However, it is important to note that General Surovikin’s military career prospects have been significantly impacted, and he no longer holds positions of authority. Russian state news previously confirmed his formal removal as head of Russia’s aerospace forces.

Recently, General Surovikin made his first public appearance since the June mutiny in a photograph posted on social media, where he is seen in civilian attire walking outside with his wife. The location of the photograph was not immediately discernible.

While the release of General Surovikin raises many questions, it is undoubtedly a significant development in the aftermath of the mercenary mutiny and its subsequent consequences. As more details emerge, the world awaits a clearer understanding of the circumstances surrounding his release.

FAQ

Who is Sergei Surovikin? Sergei Surovikin is a high-ranking Russian general who was previously known for his brutal tactics in Syria. What is the Wagner outfit? The Wagner outfit is a mercenary group led by Yevgeny V. Prigozhin. What does the release of General Surovikin mean for his military career? Although General Surovikin has been released, his military career prospects have been severely impacted, and he no longer holds positions of authority within the Russian military. What role did General Surovikin play in Ukraine? From October to January, General Surovikin was in charge of operations in Ukraine. He oversaw the withdrawal of Russian forces from Kherson and implemented a defensive strategy known as the “Surovikin line.” What was the cause of Yevgeny V. Prigozhin’s death? Yevgeny V. Prigozhin, the mercenary tycoon who led the mutiny, died in a plane crash in the Tver region of Russia. U.S. officials suspect an onboard explosion caused the crash.

[Source: The New York Times](https://www.nytimes.com/)