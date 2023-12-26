A Glimpse into Ukraine’s Covert Special Forces Unit

KHERSON, Ukraine – As the battles intensified along the Dnipro River in southern Ukraine, a group of highly skilled Ukrainian special forces officers found themselves facing a significant setback. The dam they had planned to use as a crossing point crumbled, rendering their battle plan outdated. Undeterred, they spent the next six months adapting their strategy to secure a new crossing.

But it wasn’t just about crossing the river. They needed to ensure they had the necessary support to hold their ground. And to prove that their mission was achievable, one of the officers, known as Skif, orchestrated a symbolic gesture – planting a flag and capturing the moment in a photograph.

Skif is part of Center 73, an elite special forces unit that specializes in various operations, including frontline scouting, drone operations, and underwater sabotage. Their mission is to counter Russian aggression and reclaim territories that had been seized. They are known for their ingenuity, adaptability, and stealth.

In late May, the Center 73 officers were positioned along the river’s edge, close to the Kakhovka Dam, which had been under Russian control since the invasion. Both sides understood that control over the river would be crucial in reclaiming the occupied south. However, their plans were thrown into disarray when the dam was destroyed in an explosion on June 6. The resulting floodwaters submerged their supply lines, Russian positions, and Ukrainian army positions, creating a race to seize the islands once the waters receded.

To the locals in the Kherson region, the Center 73 officers blend in with the crowd, often seen in t-shirts and flip-flops. The residents, who have become accustomed to the sounds of war, display an unnerving calm in the face of danger. The officers, who operate mainly under the cover of darkness, transform from ordinary civilians into elite fighters, equipped with night-vision goggles, wetsuits, and boats. Once their operations are completed, they seamlessly return to their inconspicuous lives.

Despite their impressive achievements, Center 73 operates in obscurity, with the public seldom aware of their operations. However, the Russian military’s exaggerated accounts of their destruction serve as a testament to their effectiveness.

