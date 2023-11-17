New Developments in the Conflict Between Russia and Ukraine

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has taken a significant turn on day 557 of the invasion. Ukrainian forces have successfully breached Russia’s first defensive line near Zaporizhzhia, paving the way for faster gains as they advance towards the weaker second line. This unexpected progress has caught Moscow off guard, as they had allocated the majority of their time and resources into fortifying the initial line of defense. Brig Gen Oleksandr Tarnavskiy, the general leading the southern counteroffensive, has expressed optimism about the Ukrainian forces’ prospects as they now find themselves between the first and second defensive lines.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has affirmed that Ukrainian forces are “on the move,” signaling their determination and progress in the counteroffensive. The United States has acknowledged the notable advancements made by Ukrainian forces in recent days, further adding to the momentum of the operation.

In a separate development, Ukrainian tycoon Ihor Kolomoisky, who is under US sanctions and was once a supporter of Zelenskiy, has been ordered by a Ukrainian court to be held in custody for two months on suspicion of fraud and money laundering. This arrest comes as Kyiv strives to demonstrate its commitment to combatting corruption.

Meanwhile, the Nobel Foundation has made the decision not to invite ambassadors from Russia and Belarus to this year’s Nobel award ceremony. This choice follows criticism and discontent expressed in Sweden and abroad regarding the foundation’s initial invitation. In a departure from regular practice, the foundation has decided to exclude the ambassadors of Russia, Belarus, and Iran, as it did last year.

Tensions continue to escalate in the Belgorod region, where Russia has reported shooting down three Ukrainian drones. Tragically, one civilian lost their life due to a rocket strike on a village near the border. Ukrainian border regions, including Bryansk and Kursk, have also experienced attacks, with one woman sustaining injuries in the Kursk region.

President Zelenskiy has announced that two more ships have successfully utilized the “temporary” Black Sea shipping corridor established by Ukraine after Russia’s withdrawal from a UN-backed grain export deal. With a total of four ships having now passed through the corridor, Ukraine aims to maintain its agricultural trade despite Russia’s opposition.

The UK Ministry of Defence has raised concerns about the potential division of Russian forces as they attempt to impede a Ukrainian breakthrough in the south of Ukraine. Ukrainian offensive actions on the Orikhiv axis have resulted in units reaching the first Russian main defensive line, prompting the Ministry of Defence to caution Russia against spreading its forces too thin.

In diplomatic news, Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to host Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for talks on Monday. This meeting comes shortly after Moscow terminated a deal brokered by Ankara and the UN that had allowed Ukrainian grain to reach global markets.

Responding to alleged aggression, the Russian defence ministry has claimed its forces destroyed an unmanned Ukrainian boat and three naval drones attempting to attack the bridge connecting the Crimean peninsula to the Russian mainland. The timely detection and elimination of these threats demonstrate Russia’s commitment to safeguarding its interests.

In a controversial move, elections are taking place in Ukrainian provinces under Russian control. This effort aims to solidify Moscow’s authority in its “new territories” despite the ongoing conflict. Notably, Russia does not have complete control over any of the four regions hosting the elections, namely Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson.

Lastly, Poland has closed the largest refugee center created to accommodate Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion. The decision comes as most individuals seeking refuge have found alternative housing arrangements, rendering the sanctuary no longer necessary.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. What progress have Ukrainian forces made in breaching Russia’s defensive lines?

Ukrainian forces have decisively breached Russia’s first defensive line near Zaporizhzhia and are now advancing towards the second line. The general leading the southern counteroffensive estimates that Russia had allocated the majority of its time and resources into the initial line, not anticipating the Ukrainian forces’ success.

2. Who has been ordered to be held in custody on suspicion of fraud and money laundering?

Tycoon Ihor Kolomoisky, who is under US sanctions and was once a supporter of President Zelenskiy, has been ordered to be held in custody for two months by a Ukrainian court.

3. Why did the Nobel Foundation decide not to invite certain ambassadors to the award ceremony?

The Nobel Foundation has chosen not to invite the ambassadors of Russia, Belarus, and Iran to the award ceremony following criticism and anger expressed in Sweden and abroad. This decision repeats the exception made last year, deviating from regular practice.

4. How has the conflict escalated in the Belgorod region?

Russia has reported shooting down three Ukrainian drones in the Belgorod region. Additionally, a village close to the border experienced a rocket strike, resulting in the unfortunate loss of one civilian life.

5. What concerns has the UK Ministry of Defence raised regarding Russian forces?

The UK Ministry of Defence has voiced concerns that Russia risks dividing its forces as it attempts to prevent a Ukrainian breakthrough. Ukrainian units have made progress on the Orikhiv axis, reaching the first Russian main defensive line.

6. Why is the Russian president hosting his Turkish counterpart for talks?

Russian President Vladimir Putin will be hosting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for talks to discuss recent developments. This meeting comes after Moscow terminated a deal brokered by Turkey and the UN, impacting Ukrainian grain exports.

7. What have Russian forces claimed to have destroyed recently?

The Russian defence ministry has claimed the destruction of an unmanned Ukrainian boat and three naval drones used in an attempt to attack the bridge connecting the Crimean peninsula to the Russian mainland.

8. Where are elections taking place despite the ongoing conflict?

Elections are being conducted in four Ukrainian provinces under Russian control: Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson. These elections aim to cement Moscow’s authority in its “new territories.”

9. Why has Poland closed the largest refugee center established for Ukrainians?

Poland has closed the refugee center as most Ukrainians seeking refuge have found homes elsewhere, rendering the sanctuary unnecessary.