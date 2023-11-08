EU Chief Urges Expansion and Preparation for New Member States

The European Union is being urged to make preparations for the admission of new member states from eastern Europe and the Balkans by 2030, according to EU chief Charles Michel. In light of ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the need for reform in countries like Moldova, Michel emphasized the importance of having a clear goal and timetable for enlargement.

Michel, addressing the Bled Strategic Forum in Slovenia, stressed the need for credibility in the EU’s approach to expansion. He stated that it is essential to discuss timing and the necessary tasks to be completed before new members are admitted. By setting a goal of being ready for enlargement by 2030, both the EU and aspiring member states can adequately prepare for the process.

The call for expansion comes at a time when geopolitical tensions and challenges are evident in the region. With Russia’s war in Ukraine, it becomes increasingly crucial for the EU to strengthen its influence and support in eastern Europe and the Balkans.

While Michel’s proposal is significant, it acknowledges the need for thorough preparations and the completion of certain tasks before admitting new members. This approach promotes a more strategic and proactive stance for the European Union, ensuring that any potential new member states are well-prepared to meet the EU’s standards and requirements.

By providing a clear timeline for enlargement, the EU can demonstrate its commitment to democratic values, stability, and security in eastern Europe and the Balkans. This approach also allows for a more structured and efficient integration process, benefiting both the EU and the aspiring member states.

In conclusion, the EU must begin preparations and engage in discussions about expansion to the eastern European and Balkan regions by 2030. By setting a clear goal and completing necessary tasks, the EU can ensure credibility, strengthen its influence, and support stability in the region.