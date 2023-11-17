International Community Urges Russia to Reopen Grain Route for War-Torn Countries

The global community is rallying together to persuade Russia to reopen the main export route for Ukraine grain to countries in Africa and the Middle East. The recent decision by Russia to withdraw from the Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI) has put the lives of vulnerable populations at risk in war-torn nations and conflict zones.

In a letter addressed to G20 ministers and seen by the Guardian, Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy chief, called for solidarity in addressing this urgent matter. Borrell emphasized the need for a clear and unified voice from the international community to advocate for the reopening of the grain route. The lives of children and countless others depend on it.

African leaders involved in peace talks over the situation in Ukraine have also joined the chorus, emphasizing the importance of unlocking Russian grain and fertilizer exports to revive the Black Sea grain deal. South Africa, in particular, has called for the United Nations to intervene and facilitate the release of 200,000 tons of Russian fertilizer currently blocked in European Union seaports.

The United States and Ukraine have begun talks aimed at providing security guarantees for Ukraine. These discussions are a response to the pledges made by G7 countries during last month’s NATO summit. The G7 has promised to develop and honor security assurances while supporting Ukraine’s military in the face of Russia’s nearly year and a half-long invasion.

Amidst these developments, Ukrainian officials have revealed the extent of the preparations made by Russian forces to fortify their positions during the months of occupation. The secretary of Ukraine’s security council, Oleksiy Danilov, highlighted the staggering number of mines discovered in the recently reclaimed territories. He stressed that progress cannot be rushed as human lives are at stake, and emphasized that there is no set timeline for regaining control.

In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the crackdown on opposition in Belarus, the EU has imposed further sanctions. The sale of drones to Belarus has been banned, and prominent state TV presenters have been added to the list of individuals facing sanctions.

Neighboring nations, like Poland and Lithuania, are also on high alert due to concerns of provocations from Moscow and Minsk. Leaders from these NATO countries have held an urgent meeting in a strategic area where their borders meet Belarus and the Russian territory of Kaliningrad. They have expressed their preparedness for potential provocations and warned of Russia’s use of Wagner mercenaries to destabilize the military alliance.

Russia has announced a significant reduction in oil exports for September, contributing to its previous commitments to curb oil production. By cutting 300,000 barrels per day, Russia aims to fulfill its pledge to reduce oil output by 5% from March until the end of the year.

Despite the ongoing conflict, trade between Ukraine and Romania remains active. Romania has announced plans to clear customs for up to 30 ships waiting to enter the country from Ukrainian ports on the River Danube. This reflects the resilience of trade despite the Russian attack on Ukraine’s main river port.

Ukraine’s anti-corruption watchdog has reported the detainment of an armed forces official involved in facilitating the evasion of draft-age men from the country. The official, who held positions in both the Kyiv city administration and the army, allegedly issued false documents declaring men unfit for military service in exchange for cash payments.

Russia has expressed its support for expanding the BRICS group of countries. Currently composed of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, Moscow sees the group as a crucial counterweight to the influence of the US-led West in global affairs.

As tensions persist, innocent civilians and emergency service workers continue to bear the brunt of the conflict. A Russian strike on Kherson resulted in the injury of three civilians and four emergency service workers. Ukraine claims that this attack near a church was a “double tap” assault, leading to significant damage and casualties.

Meanwhile, Russian authorities have claimed to have downed multiple drones in the Kaluga region. Despite these incidents, officials maintain that there have been no adverse effects on people or infrastructure.

