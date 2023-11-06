Russian Attacks on Ukrainian Port Trigger Global Food Price Rise

Russia’s recent attack on Ukraine’s primary inland port has had a significant impact on global food prices, further escalating the ongoing conflict. The assault targeted Izmail, a port situated on the Danube River, causing extensive damage to buildings and disrupting the shipment of Ukrainian grain. This attack comes as a response to Ukraine’s attempts to export grain in defiance of a de-facto blockade imposed by Russia on Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.

The destruction of the Izmail port has obstructed Ukraine’s main alternative route for grain exports, leading to a surge in global food prices. The European Union has also expressed concern over Russia’s actions, warning developing countries of Russia’s strategy to exploit economic vulnerabilities and exacerbate global food insecurity. The EU’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, has called on developing nations and the Group of 20 countries to unite against Russia’s actions and urge Moscow to restore the safe export of Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea region.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy strongly criticized Russia, stating that these attacks on port infrastructure demonstrate Moscow’s intent to create a “global catastrophe” by destabilizing food markets, increasing prices, and disrupting supplies. Zelenskiy emphasized that Russia seeks to undermine international food security for its own gains.

In response to the escalating tension, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to reopen discussions on the failed Black Sea grain deal brokered last year. The situation has also led to heightened military activities, with Ukrainian officials reporting the downing of more than 10 Russian drones during an overnight attack on Kyiv.

Amidst the turmoil, Zelenskiy expressed hope for an autumn “peace summit” and viewed the upcoming talks in Saudi Arabia as a step towards that goal. However, allegations have arisen that individuals living in Russian-occupied territories are being coerced into assuming Russian citizenship or facing severe repercussions. Yale University researchers assert that Moscow is systematically stripping residents of Ukrainian identity in an effort to assert control.

The conflict has also strained relations between Poland and Ukraine, with the Polish deputy foreign minister acknowledging their recent tensions. Additionally, Poland has faced criticism for its panel investigating “Russian influence,” which some perceive as targeting the opposition.

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, Pope Francis urged European nations to pursue courageous paths of peace in order to bring an end to the war in Ukraine. He emphasized the importance of finding peaceful solutions and questioned the direction Europe is heading if it fails to lead the way towards resolving the conflict.

Overall, Russia’s aggressive actions in Ukraine, particularly its attack on the main inland port, have far-reaching consequences that extend beyond the immediate conflict. The disruption of grain exports, rising food prices, and increasingly strained diplomatic relations all highlight the urgent need for a resolution to the ongoing crisis.