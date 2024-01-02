Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Devastation Strikes Kyiv and Kharkiv as Missiles Rain Down

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine reached a new level of devastation on Tuesday morning as Russian hypersonic ballistic missiles pounded the cities of Kyiv and Kharkiv. In a deadly assault that claimed the lives of at least four people and left nearly 100 injured, the war entered its grim two-year milestone as the Kremlin escalated its winter bombardment of urban areas.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared the harrowing news on his Telegram channel, revealing that the airstrikes with hypersonic Kinzhal missiles, capable of traveling at speeds 10 times the sound, had decimated city blocks in both Kyiv and Kharkiv. Four civilians tragically lost their lives, while an alarming 92 individuals sustained injuries in the attacks.

According to Zelenskyy, Russia launched close to 100 missiles, targeting various locations. However, he asserted that their air defense systems provided by Western allies, such as the Patriots and NASAMS, successfully intercepted and destroyed at least 70 of these missiles. Their swift actions were credited with saving hundreds of lives.

Responding to these claims, Russia’s Defense Ministry stated that it had conducted missile and drone strikes on military industrial facilities in and around Kyiv. They also confirmed targeting storage depots that housed missiles and munitions supplied by Ukraine’s Western allies. Although the ministry declared success in achieving their objectives, independent verification of the conflicting narratives remains challenging.

Escalating their assault since Sunday, Russian forces unleashed around 170 Shahed drones and numerous missiles on Ukrainian targets, with a significant proportion aimed at civilian areas. The use of the Kh-47M2 Kinzhal ballistic missile, typically reserved due to its high cost, signifies the intensification of hostilities.

The consequences of these attacks have left Kyiv in ruins—a desolate morning scene with closed cafes and restaurants. Fearful of further strikes, many residents opted to stay indoors or seek shelter in crowded subway stations, which doubled as protective spaces during the relentless bombings.

As the conflict rages on, the people of Ukraine continue to endure unimaginable tragedy and loss. The relentless missile attacks serve as a grim reminder of the high stakes involved and the urgent need for lasting peace.

(Source: AP News)