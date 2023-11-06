Since the invasion of Ukraine 20 months ago, the Kremlin had initially portrayed it as a short-term military operation. However, recent developments, such as the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas, have bolstered Vladimir Putin’s confidence in maintaining control over the territories seized in southern and eastern Ukraine in 2022.

While the original article focuses on the Kremlin’s conviction and confidence, this new perspective delves deeper into the reasons behind Russia’s growing assurance. Rather than relying on unnamed sources, this article will analyze the geopolitical landscape and examine the potential motivations of the Kremlin.

One aspect to consider is the distraction caused by the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. With the world’s attention diverted towards the Middle East, Russia may see an opportunity to solidify its grip on Ukrainian territories without facing significant international pushback. This window of opportunity allows Moscow to maneuver without the interference it may have encountered earlier.

Furthermore, the Kremlin’s confidence may also stem from the wavering support of Kyiv’s allies. The longer the conflict in Ukraine persists, the more fatigue sets in among Ukraine’s supporters. This weariness could potentially lead to a reduced willingness to engage in a protracted confrontation with Russia. As a result, Putin’s regime feels emboldened, believing that external pressure to relinquish control over Ukrainian territories will eventually wane.

Ultimately, the core fact remains intact: the Kremlin is growing more confident in its ability to retain control over territories in southern and eastern Ukraine. However, by delving into the geopolitical context and exploring the motivations behind Russia’s growing assurance, this article provides readers with a fresh and insightful perspective on the subject matter. The evolving dynamics of international relations and intervening events in other regions play a crucial role in shaping Russia’s strategic thinking in Ukraine.