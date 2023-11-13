Russia and Ukraine Clash: Infrastructure Damaged in Crimea

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the Chonhar road bridge connecting mainland Ukraine to Crimea was struck and damaged on Sunday. This attack, confirmed by both Moscow-appointed officials and Ukraine’s armed forces, has caused significant disruption to transportation between the two regions. The smaller bridge linking the town of Henichesk to Crimea’s northeast coast was also targeted.

According to Sergei Aksyonov, the Moscow-appointed head of Crimea, a missile strike hit the Chonhar bridge, resulting in damage to the road surface. He noted that part of the missile was successfully intercepted by air defense systems. Traffic has been rerouted, and repair work is underway.

Acting Kherson regional governor Vladimir Saldo, another Moscow appointee, claimed that the strike on the Chonhar bridge involved an Anglo-French Storm Shadow missile. However, he did not provide any evidence to support this assertion. Further details regarding the condition of the bridge and the specific munitions used remain unconfirmed.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces Strategic Communications Directorate confirmed that the strike damaged the road surface of the bridge, which is crucial for the Russian military’s movement between Crimea and other parts of Ukraine under its control. Notably, this is not the first time the Chonhar bridge has been targeted, as Ukraine previously struck it in June.

In addition to the Chonhar bridge, the Ukrainian strikes also impacted the smaller Henichesk bridge, causing it to sag. However, no further information regarding the extent of the damage has been provided. Reuters has not been able to independently verify the condition of either bridge or the munitions employed.

Vladimir Saldo reported that the Ukrainian shelling not only wounded a civilian driver but also damaged a gas pipeline running alongside the Henichesk bridge. This has left over 20,000 people in the Russian-controlled part of the Kherson region without gas supply. Furthermore, a local village school was also damaged as a result of these attacks.

These recent clashes have significantly impeded access to and from the Crimean peninsula. Since its annexation by Russia in 2014, Crimea has been of great military importance to Moscow. Additionally, it remains a popular tourist destination for Russians. With infrastructure damage and ongoing attacks, the ability to travel to the region has become increasingly challenging for both military and civilian purposes.

In a separate incident, Ukrainian sea drones, as reported by Ukrainian media, damaged the Russian-built Crimean Bridge on July 17. This attack severely restricted road traffic during the peak summer holiday season. The bridge, connecting Crimea eastward to southern Russia, was also targeted in a similar attack less than a year ago.

As tensions persist between Russia and Ukraine, infrastructure in Crimea continues to bear the brunt of this conflict. The targeting of bridges and other key transport links not only affects the movement of military personnel but also has wide-ranging consequences for local communities. As of now, it remains uncertain how these incidents will impact the region’s future stability.

