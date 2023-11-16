Russia has taken a strategic step to bolster its military resources by reaching out to long-standing arms customers. In an effort to replenish its depleting stock of weapons due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Moscow has initiated efforts to retrieve defense systems that were previously exported to various countries, including Pakistan, Egypt, Belarus, and Brazil.

In a recent incident, Russian officials paid a visit to Egypt, where they sought the return of over a hundred engines from Russian helicopters that had been supplied to Cairo. These engines are now crucial for supporting Russia’s operations in Ukraine. Sources confirm that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi agreed to the request, and it is expected that deliveries of approximately 150 engines will commence next month.

This move highlights Russia’s determination to ensure its military capability remains intact amidst escalating conflicts. By seeking the return of defense systems from trusted allies, Russia aims to reestablish its stockpile of weapons for continued operations. This strategy allows Russia to avoid the challenges and time-consuming processes involved in developing new military hardware. Instead, it relies on its longstanding relationships with countries that have previously procured Russian arms.

While this approach may be seen as a convenient shortcut for Russia, it also raises questions from an ethical standpoint. Critics argue that reclaiming weapons from other nations, especially those engaged in their own conflicts or national security concerns, may hamper the stability of those countries. Additionally, this strategy underscores the potential risks associated with relying heavily on the arms trade as a means to sustain military capabilities.

