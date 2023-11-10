Russia’s Efforts to Replenish Its Arsenal Amidst the Ukraine Crisis

Amidst its ongoing invasion of Ukraine, Russia is resorting to export requisitions and buybacks in order to boost its depleting arsenal. The Wall Street Journal recently reported that Russian officials have been reaching out to various countries to retrieve defense systems previously exported by Russia. Their goal is to restock their military forces for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The article highlights that Russian officials visited Cairo in April, requesting Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to return over 100 engines from Russian helicopters. According to sources, Sisi approved the request, and the deliveries are expected to commence in December. However, both the Egyptian government and Al Jazeera were unable to confirm these claims.

Apart from Egypt, Russia has also reportedly reached out to Pakistani, Belarusian, and Brazilian officials with similar requests to recover engines and transport helicopters lost to Ukrainian defenses early in the conflict. It appears that Russia is going back to its customers in secret, attempting to buy back the weapons it had previously sold to them.

While engaging in these buybacks, Russia is simultaneously stepping up its domestic production. Despite repeated Western claims that its supplies are shrinking, Russian officials have avoided disclosing specific details about their arsenal and domestic production.

The article also mentions that Russia has allegedly received additional munitions from its partners, including North Korea. However, the claim made by South Korea earlier this month has been denied by Pyongyang.

In addition, Russia’s decision to withdraw from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE) further demonstrates its increasing detachment from international security pacts. Russia justified its withdrawal by stating that NATO’s expansion has made cooperation under the treaty impossible.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has faced significant challenges in obtaining weapons supplies from its Western allies. Military analysts have pointed out that Kyiv’s counteroffensive has been hindered by delays in weaponry and a reluctance to supply more advanced arms. Lieutenant General Ihor Romanenko, former deputy chief of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, criticized the Western allies for the months-long delays and their failure to achieve strategic objectives.

The conflict in Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022, has resulted in numerous casualties and immense devastation, straining diplomatic relations between the West and Russia. As tensions escalate, it remains to be seen how Russia’s efforts to replenish its arsenal will impact the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.