Celebrities Fooled by Russia’s Deceptive Cameo Videos

Several US actors have unknowingly become pawns in Russia’s propaganda machine, as they were tricked into spreading falsehoods about Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky through the popular video message platform Cameo. Microsoft’s Threat Analysis Center revealed this latest propaganda campaign.

Cameo, a platform that gained significant popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic, allows users to request personalized recorded messages from celebrities in exchange for a fee. It appears that the celebrities featured in the videos were approached by a Cameo user, requesting them to send a message to someone named “Vladimir” and ask for help with alcoholism and drug use. Little did they know, their videos were being exploited for Russian propaganda.

Russia has long propagated false claims about Zelensky and other Ukrainian leaders struggling with substance use, attempting to garner support for their ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The modified Cameo videos were adorned with emojis and media logos and subsequently circulated on social media, sometimes through Russian government-owned or backed outlets. The videos even made their way onto a Russian prime-time political talk show. Microsoft has identified seven such videos since July 2023, featuring celebrities like Priscilla Presley, Dean Norris from Breaking Bad, Kate Flannery from The US Office, and John C McGinley from Scrubs.

Cameo responded to the situation by stating that they could not comment publicly on ongoing investigations related to Trust and Safety but emphasized that the use of their videos in Russian propaganda violated their community guidelines. They have assured that if any violations were confirmed, appropriate action would be taken, including the removal of the problematic content and suspension of the purchaser’s account to prevent further issues.

One of the actors named in the report, Elijah Wood, known for his role as Frodo Baggins in Lord of the Rings, clarified that he was simply responding to a Cameo request and that his video had no connection to Zelensky, Russia, Ukraine, or the ongoing war.

It is not surprising that Russia has resorted to such deceptive tactics. They have been increasingly using various methods to spread misinformation about the war in Ukraine on social media platforms. Recently, American technology magazine Wired revealed that images of celebrities like Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian were juxtaposed with anti-Ukraine quotes, misleadingly implying that they uttered those words. This disinformation campaign on Facebook alone reached at least 7.6 million people and has been attributed to a Russian influence operation affiliated with the Kremlin.

FAQ

What is Cameo?

Cameo is a video message platform that allows users to request personalized messages from celebrities and other public figures in exchange for a fee.

How did Russia trick the actors?

Russia exploited Cameo by approaching actors for video messages to someone named “Vladimir”, falsely claiming that they needed help with substance use. The actors were unaware that their videos would be used in Russian propaganda.

Why did Russia target Ukrainian President Zelensky?

Russia has persistently spread false claims about Zelensky and other Ukrainian leaders, specifically targeting them with allegations of substance use to gain support for their invasion of Ukraine.

What action will Cameo take?

Cameo stated that if violations of their community guidelines were substantiated, appropriate steps would be taken, including removing the problematic content and suspending the account of the purchaser to prevent further issues.

How has Russia spread misinformation about the war in Ukraine?

Russia has employed various methods, including using social media platforms to circulate false information and manipulate images to create misleading narratives.