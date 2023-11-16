Russian Occupiers Accused of Torturing Ukrainian Victims to Death

According to a recent investigation by a U.N.-mandated body, Russian armed forces in Ukraine have been implicated in the widespread and systematic use of torture, with some victims dying as a result of their brutal treatment. The commission found evidence that Russian soldiers not only tortured Ukrainians, but also committed acts of sexual violence, including rape, against women ranging in age from 19 to 83.

The level of cruelty inflicted upon the victims was so severe that it led to fatalities in certain instances. Furthermore, families of the victims were subjected to additional trauma by being forced to listen to the heinous acts being committed on their loved ones in neighboring rooms.

Despite these alarming findings, Russia has vehemently denied any involvement in atrocities or the deliberate targeting of civilians in Ukraine. The commission has attempted to engage with Russian authorities on multiple occasions, but their requests for cooperation have gone unanswered. This lack of engagement raises concerns about Russia’s commitment to addressing these serious allegations.

When pressed about the number of torture cases resulting in death, a commission member stated that due to restricted access, it is difficult to ascertain an exact figure. However, it was noted that a “fairly large number” of torture-induced deaths have been reported from various regions throughout Ukraine, both near the frontline and far away from combat areas.

During their recent visit to Ukraine, the commission focused their investigation on the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, previously occupied by Russian forces. They discovered that the majority of torture cases occurred in detention centers under Russian control, primarily targeting individuals accused of collaborating with Ukrainian authorities.

While the commission primarily focused on Russian violations, it also acknowledged that there have been a “few cases” of human rights abuses committed by Ukrainian forces. These violations mainly involved indiscriminate attacks and ill treatment of Russian detainees. Ukrainian authorities have expressed their commitment to thoroughly investigate all allegations and hold those responsible accountable for their actions.

It is important to note that the commission was established in March 2022 to investigate abuses in Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict. Their findings and evidence may be utilized in both national and international trials, including potential war crimes cases, emphasizing the significance of their work in bringing justice and accountability to the victims and their families.

FAQs

Q: Did Russia respond to the allegations of torture?

A: Despite being given the opportunity to respond during the U.N. Human Rights Council hearing, no Russian representative attended, and Moscow has not provided any official comments on the matter.

Q: Are there specific numbers regarding the torture cases resulting in death?

A: Due to limited access and the complex nature of the conflict, it is challenging to determine the exact number of torture-induced deaths. However, the commission noted that there have been a significant number of fatalities reported across various regions in Ukraine.

Q: Are there any instances of human rights abuses committed by Ukrainian forces?

A: The commission found a “few cases” of violations committed by Ukrainian forces, including indiscriminate attacks and ill treatment of Russian detainees. Ukrainian authorities have pledged to thoroughly investigate these incidents and take appropriate legal action.

Sources:

– Reuters