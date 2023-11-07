Russia Advances Naval Arsenal with Hypersonic Zircon Missiles for New Submarines

Russia is making significant progress in enhancing its naval capabilities by equipping its new nuclear submarines with cutting-edge hypersonic Zircon missiles. In an interview with RIA state news agency, Alexei Rakhmanov, CEO of the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), stated that the Yasen-M class submarines will soon be regularly armed with the Zircon missile system.

This development marks a crucial step forward in Russia’s ongoing efforts to modernize its army and fleet, replacing outdated Soviet-era nuclear attack submarines. The Yasen-class submarines, also known as Project 885M, are nuclear-powered cruise missile submarines designed to expand Russia’s maritime prowess.

The Zircon hypersonic missiles possess unparalleled speed and maneuverability, making them incredibly challenging to defend against. With a range of 900 km (560 miles) and the ability to travel at several times the speed of sound, these missiles provide Russia with a formidable offensive weapon, capable of striking targets swiftly and decisively. President Vladimir Putin has previously emphasized the importance of bolstering Russia’s nuclear forces, underscoring the significance of mass supplies of the Zircon missiles.

In addition to its submarine fleet, Russia has already successfully deployed Zircon missiles on the multi-purpose frigate Admiral Gorshkov. This frigate has proven its striking capabilities during tests conducted in the western Atlantic Ocean earlier this year.

By outfiting its nuclear submarines with the Zircon missile system, Russia is demonstrating its commitment to maintaining a robust and modern naval arsenal. This advancement in technology solidifies Russia’s position as a maritime power, working diligently to protect its interests and assert its influence on the global stage. As Russia continues to invest in its military capabilities, the deployment of hypersonic Zircon missiles is yet another demonstration of its determination to stay at the forefront of naval innovation.

(Source: Reuters)