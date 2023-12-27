Newest Artillery Deployment Enhances Russian Military Operations

Russia is set to bolster its military operations by deploying its latest howitzers against Ukrainian forces, according to the head of the Rostec state defence conglomerate. In an interview with the state RIA news agency, Sergei Chemezov revealed that testing of the advanced Coalition-SV self-propelled artillery units has been successfully completed, with mass production already underway.

The first batch of these state-of-the-art weapons is scheduled for delivery by the end of 2023, and Chemezov expressed confidence in their prompt deployment on the Ukrainian battlefield. He emphasized that these advanced howitzers offer a distinct advantage over Western artillery models, particularly in terms of firing range.

Reports from Russia’s TASS state news agency earlier this month indicated that a few single Coalition-SV howitzers had already been positioned at frontline locations in Ukraine. Touted for their impressive capabilities, these howitzers boast a range of up to 70 kilometers (44 miles). They feature a modern 2A88 cannon with a caliber of 152 mm and a firing rate of over 10 rounds per minute. Additionally, the artillery units are equipped with state-of-the-art systems for streamlining gun pointing, target selection, and navigation.

By deploying this cutting-edge weaponry, Russia aims to strengthen its military position and maintain an upper hand in the ongoing conflict. With their increased range and advanced capabilities, these howitzers provide Russian forces with greater offensive capabilities and the ability to strike targets from a distance.

