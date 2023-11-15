Russia Extends Support to Indian Armed Forces; Boosts Indigenous Manufacturing

In a significant move, Russia has pledged its commitment to support the Indian Armed Forces by providing state-of-the-art missiles. This development comes as part of the “Make In India” initiative, emphasizing the importance of indigenous manufacturing and strengthening the defense capabilities of India.

The collaboration between Russia and India in the field of defense has a long-standing history, with both countries sharing a strong bond. With this latest offering, Russia aims to deepen its strategic partnership with India while promoting self-reliance in defense production.

Under this agreement, Russia will supply advanced missile systems that will enhance the combat capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces. This includes the transfer of technology and equipment for the manufacturing of these missiles within India. By adopting a collaborative approach, both countries are set to leverage their expertise and resources, fostering technological advancements and job creation.

The decision to equip the Indian Armed Forces with Russian missiles is highly significant and holds immense importance for the defense sector. It will elevate India’s defense capabilities, enabling forces to effectively counter various threats and challenges in the region.

FAQs:

What is the “Make In India” initiative?

The “Make In India” initiative is an ambitious campaign launched by the Government of India to promote manufacturing within the country and attract foreign investment. It aims to boost job creation, foster innovation, and enhance the global competitiveness of Indian industries.

What are the benefits of indigenous defense manufacturing?

Indigenous defense manufacturing allows a country to reduce dependence on foreign suppliers, strengthen its security and defense capabilities, and foster domestic technological advancements. It also leads to job creation, skill development, and economic growth.

What is the strategic partnership between Russia and India?

The strategic partnership between Russia and India is a deep-rooted relationship encompassing various sectors, including defense, energy, trade, and culture. Both countries have consistently supported each other’s interests and collaborate on numerous projects of mutual benefit.

Sources: example.com, example.com