Russian Defence Ministry Reports Drone Attacks on Russian Territory

The Russian Defence Ministry recently reported a series of drone attacks on its territory, targeting regions in and around Moscow. Despite the attacks, no casualties were reported. However, one of the drones caused damage to a warplane and resulted in a fire at a military airfield in the Novgorod region.

The Defence Ministry stated that a fire broke out in the aircraft parking lot due to the drone attack but was quickly extinguished by firefighters. One aircraft was damaged as a result. The Novgorod region, where the attack occurred, is located hundreds of kilometers away from the Russian border with Ukraine.

In a separate incident, air defense forces successfully jammed and forced a drone to crash near the settlement of Putilkovo in the northwestern outskirts of Moscow. This comes as part of a recent increase in drone strikes deep inside Russia, with another drone colliding with a building in central Moscow the day before.

Furthermore, the Defence Ministry reported a thwarted drone attack in the Belgorod region, an area that experiences such incidents on an almost daily basis. Fortunately, this particular attack caused no casualties or damage.

In addition to the drone attacks, Russia’s air defense forces intercepted a missile launched from Ukraine over the Crimean peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014. This region has witnessed an upsurge in both drone and missile attacks.

While Ukraine generally refrains from publicly acknowledging responsibility for attacks on Russian territory or Crimea, these incidents have raised concerns about the security situation in the region.

Authorities continue to investigate the origins and motives behind these drone attacks. The Russian Defence Ministry remains vigilant in its efforts to counter such threats and protect its territories from future attacks.