Russia’s Deputy Chair of the Kremlin security council, Dmitry Medvedev, has issued a warning about the potential annexation of Georgia’s breakaway regions, South Ossetia and Abkhazia. The former Russian president and prime minister accused NATO of escalating tensions by discussing Georgia’s potential membership to the alliance, a decision that has garnered interest from Georgia.

Medvedev expressed concerns about the possibility of these regions joining Russia, stating that the idea remains popular among the residents. He emphasized that if there are valid reasons to do so, this could become a reality. These remarks were made in an opinion piece published on Russian news site Argumenty i Fakty, where Medvedev launched a scathing attack on NATO and the West.

South Ossetia and Abkhazia were at the center of a short-lived war between Georgia and Russia in 2008. During the conflict, Russian forces occupied nearly 20 percent of Georgia’s territory, leading to the unilateral recognition of the independence of these two regions by Russia.

On the 15th anniversary of the war, Medvedev, who was president at the time, made it clear that Russia would not hesitate to take action if their concerns become a reality. The specific nature of these concerns was not disclosed.

Georgia has expressed its interest in joining both NATO and the EU on multiple occasions. In 2008, a national referendum revealed that 77 percent of voters supported Georgia’s membership in NATO. While the transatlantic military alliance concluded that Georgia would eventually become a member, progress in its accession has since stalled.

According to Medvedev, Georgia’s potential membership in NATO would only further escalate tensions near Russia’s borders. As Russia remains engaged in a full-scale conflict in Ukraine, the prospect of another potential conflict zone is cause for concern.

