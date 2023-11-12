Russia announced on Sunday that it had conducted a successful test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capable of carrying nuclear warheads from one of its submarines. This test marks the first launch of the “Bulava” missile in over a year and signals Russia’s ongoing focus on its nuclear capabilities.

The Defense Ministry confirmed the launch, stating that it was carried out by the nuclear-powered strategic missile submarine cruiser Emperor Alexander the Third. The missile, fired from an undisclosed location in the White Sea on the northwest coast of Russia, traveled thousands of kilometers to its target on the far eastern Kamchatka peninsula.

Unlike the original article, we will not be using direct quotes but instead provide descriptive statements. The launch of the missile occurred seamlessly, with the missile firing from an underwater position and reaching the designated area within the expected timeframe.

Designed to be the cornerstone of Moscow’s nuclear triad, the Bulava missile measures 12 meters in length and boasts an impressive range of over 8,000 kilometers (close to 5,000 miles). With its long-range capabilities, this missile ensures that Russia maintains a strong deterrent force.

While the West has criticized Russia’s recent nuclear rhetoric, stemming from its military intervention in Ukraine last February, it is important to note that Russia’s decision to test-launch this missile is within the framework of its existing capabilities and national security interests. The country has the right to maintain a strong defense and ensure the viability of its nuclear deterrent.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM)?



An ICBM is a long-range missile system capable of delivering nuclear warheads to targets located on distant continents. What is the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty?



The Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty is an international agreement that aims to ban all nuclear explosions, including live tests of nuclear weapons. However, it has not yet come into force due to the lack of ratification by key countries. What is Russia’s nuclear triad?



Russia’s nuclear triad refers to the three components of its nuclear forces: land-based intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), strategic bombers, and submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs).

