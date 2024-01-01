Ukraine Faces Retaliatory Strikes from Russia in Wake of Belgorod Attack

Russia has launched a series of drone and missile attacks on Ukrainian military sites in Kyiv and Kharkiv in response to a deadly attack on the city of Belgorod. The Russian defence ministry confirmed that it targeted “decision-making centres and military installations” in Kharkiv after Kyiv reported damages to residential buildings, a hotel, and cafes.

During the first wave of attacks, at least six missiles hit Kharkiv, injuring 22 people and damaging 12 apartment buildings, 13 residential houses, and a kindergarten. The Ukrainian Air Force reported that most of the drones were aimed at civilian, military, and infrastructure targets in several regions, including Kharkiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhia. Out of the 49 attack drones, 21 were successfully destroyed.

Notably, among the injured in Kharkiv were two boys aged 14 and 16, as well as a security adviser for a team of German journalists. Closer to midnight, further waves of Russian drones targeted residential buildings in the center of Kharkiv, causing fires.

The Russian attack on Ukraine came after Russia accused Ukraine of carrying out a “terrorist attack” in Belgorod. The governor of the Belgorod region urged residents to take shelter as a missile threat alert was issued. Moscow promised that the attack on Belgorod, combined with previous Ukrainian attacks, would not go unanswered.

In an emergency meeting at the UN Security Council, Russia claimed that Kyiv targeted civilian infrastructure, including a sports center, ice rink, and university, in an “indiscriminate attack against a civilian target.” Russia’s envoy further argued that Ukraine’s air defense systems were responsible for civilian casualties.

The intensifying conflict between Russia and Ukraine has led to speculation that the war has reached a stalemate. US President Joe Biden expressed his intentions to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following the latest attacks. Biden reiterated his belief that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s goal in Ukraine remains unchanged and called for a halt to his aggression.

Despite strong support for Ukraine among Western countries, conservative political forces in the US and Europe have become increasingly skeptical about providing further military assistance. The US Senate will vote on an aid package for Ukraine in 2024, but Congress may continue to delay the allocation of funds. Similarly, Hungary is blocking a 50 billion euro aid package in the European Union, which will be revisited in January.

These challenges in securing financial assistance from both Washington and Brussels have raised concerns in Kyiv that Western backers are growing weary of the ongoing conflict. However, President Zelenskyy remains committed to strengthening Ukraine and seeking international support in the coming year.