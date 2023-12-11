Russian Missiles Strike Ukraine’s Capital: Recap of the Devastating Attack on Kyiv

Fallout from the Missile Attack:

Kyiv, Ukraine was targeted by a barrage of ballistic missiles launched by Russia, causing severe destruction and disrupting the lives of its residents. The attack occurred in the early hours of Monday, demolishing multiple homes and leaving more than 100 households without electricity. While Ukraine claims that its air defenses successfully intercepted all eight missiles, falling debris caused damage to buildings and resulted in injuries.

Witnessing the Damage:

AP journalists who visited the Bortnychi district of Kyiv observed the aftermath of the missile strike. Homes were ripped apart, with nearby buildings sustaining partial damage. The owner of one of the destroyed houses, Victor Demchenko, described the devastation, highlighting how his neighbor informed him about the complete destruction of his home. Nadia Matvienko, another resident, recounted the terrifying experience of feeling the impact of the attack and witnessing her house being torn apart.

Targeting Ukraine’s Energy Infrastructure:

Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy reported that the missile attack caused power outages for approximately 120 households. Ukrainian officials have warned that such attacks on energy infrastructure are part of Russia’s strategy to disrupt the country’s power supply, particularly during the winter months. Last winter, Russia executed similar tactics, leading to widespread blackouts. The United Kingdom’s Defense Ministry recently issued an intelligence update stating that Russia intends to intensify its campaign against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure as winter sets in.

Previous Attacks and International Relations:

Kyiv has recently experienced escalated drone attacks, with Ukrainian officials describing one instance as the most intense since Russia’s invasion in 2022. In response, Ukraine’s air force successfully neutralized the majority of the drones. Additionally, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been actively seeking support from developing nations in their ongoing conflict with Russia. During his visit to Argentina, he met with leaders from Uruguay, Paraguay, and Ecuador. Notably, Zelenskyy held discussions with Hungarian leader Viktor Orban, who is considered one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s allies. The Ukrainian president is scheduled to travel to Washington to meet with President Joe Biden and other U.S. officials to discuss strengthening international support for Ukraine’s defense against Russian aggression.

FAQ:

1. How many ballistic missiles targeted Kyiv?

Eight ballistic missiles were launched by Russia, specifically targeting Kyiv.

2. Were all missiles intercepted?

Ukraine claims that its air defenses successfully intercepted all eight missiles. However, falling debris caused damage to buildings and resulted in injuries.

3. How did the attack impact electricity supply in Kyiv?

The missile attack led to power outages for approximately 120 households in Kyiv.

4. What is Russia’s strategy in attacking Ukraine’s energy infrastructure?

Russia aims to disrupt Ukraine’s power supply, particularly during the winter months, by targeting its energy infrastructure. These attacks can lead to power outages and blackouts.

5. How has Ukraine sought international support?

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has embarked on diplomatic efforts to secure support from developing nations. He recently visited Argentina and held discussions with leaders from Uruguay, Paraguay, and Ecuador, as well as engaging in conversations with Hungarian leader Viktor Orban to discuss European affairs.

(Source: Associated Press)