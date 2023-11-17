Understanding Your FT.com Trial: Everything You Need to Know

Are you considering signing up for a trial of FT.com? This comprehensive guide will provide you with all the information you need to make the most of your trial and understand what happens once it ends.

What is Included in the Trial?

With your FT.com trial, you will have complete digital access to both our Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages. This means you can enjoy a wealth of global news, analysis, and expert opinion, as well as access to our premier business column, Lex. Additionally, you’ll receive 15 curated newsletters covering key business themes with original, in-depth reporting.

For a full comparison of the Standard and Premium Digital packages, you can visit this link.

What Happens at the End of the Trial?

If you take no action at the end of your trial period, you will be auto-enrolled in our premium digital monthly subscription plan. This plan provides you with complete access to FT.com for $69 per month.

However, for cost savings, you have the flexibility to change your plan at any time online in the “Settings & Account” section. If you choose to retain your premium access and save 20%, you can opt to pay annually at the end of the trial.

If you prefer, you can also choose to downgrade to our Standard Digital package. This package offers a robust journalistic offering that fulfills the needs of many users. You can compare the features of the Standard and Premium Digital packages here.

Any changes you make to your subscription will become effective at the end of the trial period. This means that even if you choose to downgrade or cancel, you will still have full access to FT.com for four weeks.

When Can I Cancel?

You have the freedom to change or cancel your subscription or trial at any time online. Simply log into the “Settings & Account” section and select “Cancel” on the right-hand side.

Even if you choose to cancel, you can continue to enjoy your subscription until the end of your current billing period.

What Forms of Payment Can I Use?

We accept credit card, debit card, and PayPal payments to make it convenient for you to subscribe to FT.com.

Now that you have a clear understanding of what to expect during your FT.com trial, sign up today and embark on a journey of global news, comprehensive analysis, and expert insights.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How long is the FT.com trial?

The FT.com trial period lasts for an initial four weeks.

2. Can I upgrade or downgrade my subscription plan during the trial?

Yes, you have the flexibility to change your subscription plan at any time during the trial.

3. Is there a difference between Standard Digital and Premium Digital?

Yes, Standard Digital provides access to global news, analysis, and expert opinion, while Premium Digital includes additional benefits such as access to the Lex business column and curated newsletters.

4. Can I cancel my subscription before the trial ends?

Yes, you have the option to cancel your subscription at any time during the trial. However, you will still have access until the end of your current billing period.

5. Are there any cost-saving options available?

Absolutely! If you choose to retain your premium access at the end of the trial, you can save 20% by opting for annual payment instead of the monthly subscription.

6. What happens if I don’t take any action at the end of the trial?

If you don’t make any changes, you will be automatically enrolled in our premium digital monthly subscription plan and charged $69 per month.

7. Can I access FT.com on multiple devices?

Yes, you can access FT.com on multiple devices, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

Sources: FT.com – www.ft.com