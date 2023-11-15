The streets of Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, have become a somber showcase of the devastating toll of the ongoing conflict with Russia. As Ukraine’s counteroffensive continues, burnt-out Russian main battle tanks, armored personnel carriers, self-propelled artillery, and the remnants of intercepted Russian missiles now line Kyiv’s main street. The display, which coincides with Ukraine’s Independence Day, serves as a symbolic reminder of the fierce fighting that has taken place over the past 18 months.

Amidst the preparations for the parade, it was initially announced that there would be no public events in Kyiv to mark Independence Day. However, an exception was made for the display of Russian military equipment. This decision comes as Ukraine’s military intelligence agency anticipated a barrage of missile strikes from Russia during the national holiday.

When Russia’s troops first crossed the border in February 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin likely anticipated a swift takeover of Kyiv. However, his expectations were not met, and experts suggest that Russia’s tank and military vehicle fleet suffered significant damage in the early stages of the conflict. Moscow’s troops left behind salvageable tanks, while also losing some of its most skilled crews.

The exact scale of losses incurred by both Russia and Ukraine’s military vehicles remains uncertain. According to Ukraine’s General Staff of Armed Forces, the Kremlin has lost 4,358 tanks since February 24, 2022, with an additional 12 tanks lost in the past 24 hours. This figure has been deemed staggering but likely accurate by Western experts. On the other hand, an open-source intelligence outlet estimates that Russia’s main battle tanks losses stand at 2,253, as of recently.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claims that Ukraine has lost 11,408 tanks and other armored combat vehicles in the past year and a half. Additionally, Kyiv’s forces have lost 5,951 field artillery pieces and mortars, according to Moscow. It should be noted that these numbers cannot be independently verified.

As the remnants of war litter Kyiv’s streets, they serve as a stark reminder of the cost of ongoing conflicts. Each destroyed tank and vehicle represents lives lost and a nation’s resilience in the face of adversity. These displays are not mere spectacles but a testament to the people’s strength and determination to defend their homeland.

