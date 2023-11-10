Russian Ambassador Summons Armenian Official Amidst Ukraine Aid Controversy

In a recent development, Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs called in Armenia’s ambassador for a discussion on the country’s perceived distancing from Moscow. The decision comes after Armenia signed off on providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine, which Russia described as support for Kyiv’s “Nazi regime.”

Armenia’s announcement of delivering humanitarian assistance to Ukraine coincided with Russia’s intensified strikes on infrastructure and civilian targets in the country. This move was made more significant by the official visit of Anna Hakobyan, the wife of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, to Ukraine in a rare demonstration of support.

Notably, Armenia, a member of the CSTO defense pact led by Moscow, recalled its envoy to the military bloc and declared its intention to conduct joint military exercises with U.S. soldiers next week. These decisions have been met with strong disapproval from Russia’s foreign ministry, which sees them as hostile actions.

This latest development follows Pashinyan’s remark in an interview with Italian newspaper La Repubblica, where he stated that Armenia’s reliance on Russia for security was a mistake. Tensions have been escalating between Armenia and neighboring Azerbaijan, with the CSTO previously denying Yerevan’s requests for support.

In June, Pashinyan hinted at a growing rift between his country and Moscow, expressing anxiety over the war in Ukraine and its impact on Armenia’s relationships. Additionally, Armenia has faced accusations of serving as a hub for the re-export of restricted goods to Russia since the start of the Ukraine conflict. However, Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safaryan emphasized Armenia’s efforts to collaborate with the U.S. and the EU in closing existing loopholes.

The ongoing dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan centers around the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, which is within Azerbaijan’s internationally recognized borders but has a predominantly ethnic Armenian population. Following a brief but violent war in 2020, Azerbaijan assumed control of the region’s entry and exit points. Aid organizations have raised concerns about the delivery of essential supplies such as food and fuel, warning of a looming humanitarian crisis. Azerbaijan, on the other hand, denies these claims and insists that local Armenians must surrender their weapons and agree to be governed as part of the country.

FAQ