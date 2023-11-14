Unfolding events in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine have revealed a significant upsurge in Russian troop losses. Over the course of the past day, Ukrainian forces reported that Russia suffered a devastating blow, with 1,130 soldiers lost. This sharp increase in casualties and equipment losses is a setback for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who launched an offensive in October in the industrial city of Avdiivka in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region.

Ukraine’s General Staff provided an update, confirming that Russia’s total losses over the span of the 20-month war now stands at a staggering 310,650 soldiers. The estimation offered by Kyiv is the highest reported since October 19, when Russia lost 1,380 troops. This marks the second time in just three days that Russian casualties have exceeded 1,000. Independent verification of these figures has been elusive, as casualty estimates vary between Kyiv and Western allies.

The death toll provided by Ukraine regarding Russian troop losses has seen a steady increase from 300 to 600 soldiers per day since July. Since the start of October, the numbers have risen further to range between 600 and 1,000 soldiers each day. Earlier this month, Kyiv announced that Russian losses had surpassed 300,000. While these figures have yet to be independently verified, they highlight the intensity and scale of the conflict.

Gaining precise figures on Russian losses has proven to be challenging, and Ukraine’s estimates surpass other assessments. According to Mediazona, an investigation outlet working with BBC News Russian service, publicly accessible sources indicate that 35,780 Russian soldiers were killed by November 3. However, they also suggest that the actual number of deaths is likely much higher. Previous reports had indicated that by the end of May 2023, 47,000 Russian soldiers had lost their lives. Notably, Russia has not provided an updated tally since September 2022 when Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced 5,937 Russian troop losses.

British defense officials reported at the end of October that Russian losses, including killed and permanently injured personnel, totaled up to 190,000. This figure did not include casualties among the Wagner Group, a mercenary force, who suffered significant losses during the battle for Bakhmut. The rise in Russian losses has been attributed to the battle over Avdiivka, as per assessments by Ukrainian army spokesperson Oleksandr Shtupun from the Tavria group. According to Shtupun, Moscow’s casualty rates in the area have increased by nearly 30 percent compared to previous days, as the enemy employs both infantry and armored vehicles.

FAQ:

Q: How many Russian soldiers have been lost in Ukraine so far?

A: The Ukrainian General Staff reports that Russia has lost a total of 310,650 soldiers over the course of the 20-month war.

Q: What was the highest daily loss of Russian troops in Ukraine?

A: On October 19, Russian losses reached 1,380 troops, marking the highest daily estimate provided by Kyiv.

Q: Are these casualty figures independently verified?

A: Independent verification of casualty figures has been challenging, with estimates varying between Kyiv and Western allies. However, the scale of the conflict suggests significant losses on the Russian side.

Q: How do the casualty figures compare to previous months?

A: Since the start of October, the number of daily Russian casualties has ranged between 600 and 1,000 soldiers, representing an increase from the previous range of 300 to 600 soldiers per day since early July.

Sources:

The Kyiv Independent: Uncommon Knowledge