In a recent interview, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban made a statement suggesting that Ukraine cannot emerge victorious in its war against Russia. Orban, who is known for his nationalist views and close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, stated that the EU’s strategy towards the conflict has failed. According to him, it is futile to spend taxpayer money on supporting Ukraine, as they will not succeed on the battlefield.

While aid from the West has been crucial for Ukraine’s defense against the Russian invasion, some politicians in Europe and the US have grown weary of providing further support. Orban’s remarks put forth a call for the EU to consider an alternative plan in dealing with the conflict, highlighting the need for a backup strategy. This shift in perspective urges policymakers to reassess their approach to the situation in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the White House has reported that Russia is experiencing significant losses in its recent offensive in Ukraine. John Kirby, a spokesperson for the US National Security Council, revealed that Russia has lost a substantial number of armored vehicles and a battalion’s worth of equipment around the town of Avdiivka in the Donetsk region. The ongoing conflict has undoubtedly taken a toll on Russia’s army, leading to a decline in morale.

Despite these losses, it is important to note that Russian forces still possess some offensive capability. As they continue to escalate attacks on the battlefield, they may achieve tactical gains in the coming months. This news serves as a reminder that the conflict in Ukraine remains a complex and ever-evolving situation.

In addition to the military developments, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has called for an immediate end to hostilities in Ukraine. He emphasized the need for negotiations centered around resolving land disputes and promoting peace. Lukashenko’s call for talks echoes the sentiment that a peaceful resolution is essential to bringing stability to the region.

As the conflict enters its 18th month, Ukrainians remain determined to see it through to victory. A recent Gallup poll revealed that three out of five Ukrainians are committed to continuing the fight until they achieve success. However, there is also a sizable portion of the population that yearns for an end to the war as soon as possible.

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine is a complex issue with profound implications for the region and the international community. It calls for careful consideration, diplomatic efforts, and a comprehensive strategy to ensure a path towards stability and peace. While the situation may seem challenging, it is essential to explore all possible avenues to bring an end to the suffering of the Ukrainian people.