Russian Strikes on Ukrainian Ports Risk Global Food Supply as Talks to Resume Grain Deal Approach

Russian forces launched a series of attacks on Ukrainian port facilities near the border with NATO member Romania, jeopardizing the export of food and grain shipments. The strikes occurred just one day before Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan were set to discuss the possibility of reviving a crucial grain export deal.

According to a regional military spokesman, the attacks resulted in injuries, but the quick response helped extinguish the fires caused by the targeted port infrastructure. Ukraine’s Air Force reported the use of 25 drones in overnight attacks, with 22 of them successfully shot down.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that their objective was to target fuel storage facilities in the Reni port, which allegedly supplied Ukraine’s military. Their statement boasted about the successful elimination of all assigned targets.

The attacks drew condemnation from Romania, whose Ministry of Defense criticized the strikes as “unjustified and in deep contradiction with the rules of international humanitarian law.” However, Romania clarified that its territory and territorial waters were not directly threatened by the incident.

Meanwhile, an aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused the Kremlin of attempting to create a “food crisis” through these attacks. The aide emphasized that the ongoing assault on port infrastructure aimed to provoke famine and destabilize global food supplies.

This recent series of airstrikes follows Moscow’s previous attempts to target Ukrainian shipping infrastructure since July, when Russia withdrew from an agreement that allowed Ukrainian ships to bypass a Russian blockade and safely navigate the waterways to global markets. The collapse of this agreement caused a surge in food prices and sparked concerns about the ability of the world’s poorest nations to feed their populations.

Seeking a resolution, Erdogan, who holds control over Black Sea access, has taken on the role of mediator and will engage in discussions with Putin in the resort city of Sochi. Reviving the fractured grain deal is expected to be a key agenda item during their meeting.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed Russia’s willingness to rejoin the pact once it sees concrete guarantees that the promised benefits will be implemented. In the meantime, Ukraine has attempted to establish temporary shipping corridors for merchant ships, but ensuring their safety from Russian attacks or mines remains a challenge. Despite the risks involved, several vessels have still decided to use these alternative routes.

Efforts to revive the grain deal have also gained attention from the United Nations, as the international community recognizes the potential repercussions of any disruption to global food supply chains.

